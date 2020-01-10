पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर व अरविंद भदौरिया के बयान पर बवाल:मंत्री ठाकुर का पुतला फूंककर केस दर्ज करने की मांग, कलेक्टोरेट में जताया विरोध

बड़वानी13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जयस कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंत्री को पद से हटाने की मांग की

प्रदेश में उपचुनाव से पहले मंत्रियों द्वारा की जा रही बयानबाजी का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। संस्कृति एवं पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर द्वारा जयस संगठन को देशद्रोही बताने पर शहर में बवाल मच गया। सोमवार को जयस (जय आदिवासी युवा संगठन) कार्यकर्ताओं ने रैली निकालकर मंत्री का विरोध किया। ओलिंपिक सर्कल पर मंत्री का पुतला फूंका। नारे लगाकर आक्रोश जताया।

कलेक्टोरेट पर शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे कार्यकर्ताओं ने 10 मिनट तक अफसरों का इंतजार किया। लेकिन किसी अधिकारी के नहीं आने से नाराज कार्यकर्ता पुलिस को चकमा देकर कलेक्टोरेट परिसर में घुस गए। हंगामे के दौरान पुलिस ने तीन स्थान पर उन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन बल कम होने से पुलिस को सफलता नहीं मिली। कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने उनसे चर्चा की। कार्यकर्ता कलेक्टर को आवेदन देकर लौट गए।

कलेक्टर वर्मा दोपहर 2.27 बजे बाहर जाने के लिए कार्यालय से निकलकर कार में सवार होने वाले थे। इस बीच कार्यकर्ता एसपी कार्यालय की ओर जा रहे थे। कलेक्टर ने उन्हें रोका और चर्चा की। इस पर कार्यकर्ता विरोध जताने लगे। कलेक्टर ने कहा चिल्लाओ मत और मुद्दे की बात करो। इसके बाद उन्होंने कलेक्टर को शिकायत कर मंत्री के खिलाफ आवेदन देकर एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग की। कलेक्टर के अलावा अजाक्स थाने पर आवेदन दिया है।

मंत्री ठाकुर ने दो दिन पहले डोंगरगांव में दिया था बयान

जयस के कार्यकारिणी अध्यक्ष डॉ. राजू पटेल व प्रदेश प्रवक्ता संदीप नरगांवे ने बताया मप्र की संस्कृति एवं पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर ने 19 सितंबर को डोंगरगांव स्थित अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय में विवादित बयान दिया था। उन्होंने बताया मंत्री ने कहा था कि जयस संगठन देशद्रोही संगठन है। इसको नष्ट करने का आह्वान किया था। इससे आदिवासियों की भावना आहत हुई है।

इधर... भदौरिया को भी पद से हटाने की मांग की

ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर व अरविंद भदौरिया के बयान का विरोध किया। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष तुलसीराम यादव ने बताया सहकारिता मंत्री अरविंद भदौरिया ने अशोक नगर में कहा कि अरुण यादव जैसे दो कौड़ी के नेता सिंधिया पर बयानवाजी न करें। बल्कि खुद की गिरेबान में झांके। उन्होंने दोनों मंत्रियों को मंत्रीमंडल से हटाने की मांग की, ताकि नेताओं के खिलाफ कोई भी मंत्री इस तरह की भाषा का उपयोग न कर सके।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें