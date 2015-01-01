पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सुबह 8 बजे तक रहा घना कोहरा, 100 फीट आगे नहीं दिखा कुछ भी

सेंधवा/धनोरा/निवाली10 मिनट पहले
शहर सहित गांवों में मंगलवार घना कोहरा छाया। शहर में 7.30 बजे तक कोहरा छाया रहा। सेंधवा-खेतिया स्टेट हाइवे पर 100 फीट आगे कुछ भी दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। वाहन चालकों ने हादसे से बचने के लिए वाहन के हेडलाइट जलाए और गति धीमी कर ली थी। दोपहर में कुछ देर धूप निकली। इसी तरह धनोरा क्षेत्र में 8 बजे तक कोहरा छाया रहा। वहीं निवाली सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में दो दिन पहले बारिश हुई थी। वहीं अब नगर में कड़ाके की ठंड है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया अभी सुबह 9 बजे तक घना कोहरा छा रहा है। एक सप्ताह से ही मौसम में ये बदलाव आया है।

दो दिन ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम

मौसम में आए बदलाव ने जिले में ठंड बढ़ा दी है। मंगलवार को शहर में पूरे दिन धुंध छाई रही और शीतलहर चली। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है अभी दो दिन और ऐसा ही मौसम रहेगा। बारिश होने के आसार कम है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया अरब सागर के दक्षिण पूर्वी हिस्से से लेकर दक्षिणी-पश्चिमी मप्र तक ट्रफ लाइन बनी हुई है और अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस कारण से मौसम बदला है। इसके अलावा उत्तर भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी भी मौसम बदलने का एक कारण है। मंगलवार को सुबह घना कोहरा छाया। इसके बाद पूरे दिन धुंध छाई रही। जिले के अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी बड़वानी जैसी ही स्थिति रही।

