ये परेशानी..:आज दोपहर 12 बजे से कल दोपहर 4 बजे तक धनतेरस, बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ी, ट्रैफिक प्लान नदारद

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • जिम्मेदारों ने त्योहार पर न तो पार्किंग की व्यवस्था कराई न ही भीड़ नियंत्रण की तैयारी

पांच दिनी दीपोत्सव गुरुवार से शुरू होगा। गुरुवार को धनतेरस मनाने के साथ भगवान धनवंतरी का पूजन किया जाएगा। धनतेरस पर बर्तन खरीदने का विशेष महत्व है। इसकाे लेकर बुधवार को लोगों ने जरुरत के अनुसार बर्तन पसंद कर बुकिंग करवाई है। वहीं रोशनी व समृद्धि के प्रतीक पर्व के लिए लोग बाजार में मिट्‌टी के दिए व अन्य सामग्री खरीदने में लगे हैं। बाजार में रौनक बढ़ने के साथ त्योहारी खरीदारी के दौरान शहर के एमजी रोड व रणजीत चौक में बार-बार जाम लगने से लोेगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, क्योंकि जिम्मेदार अफसरों ने पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की है, न ही ट्रैफिक प्लान बनाया है। इसके चलते आमजन परेशान हो रहे हैं। त्योहार को लेकर रणजीत चौक में मिट्‌टी के दीए, रंगोली, घर सजाने के लिए तोरण, झूमर सहित अन्य दुकानें लगी है। इन दुकानों पर खरीदारी के लिए लोग आ रहे हैं। यहां पार्किंग की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। इसके चलते लोग दुकानों के आसपास ही वाहन खड़े करने को मजबूर है। इसके चलते जाम लगने से लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं पुलिस ने भी कोई ट्रैफिक प्लान नहीं बनाया है, ताकि एमजी रोड और रणजीत चौक से यातायात का दबाव कम किया जा सके। न कोई पुलिस कर्मचारी तैनात किया है, जो यातायात व्यवस्था संभाल सके। नगरपालिका द्वारा लंबे समय से झंडा चौक में वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था करने का दावा किया जा रहा है लेकिन अभी तक इसको लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। इस कारण त्योहारों पर एमजी रोड, झंडा चौक, रणजीत चौक, कचहरी रोड पर बार-बार जाम की स्थिति बनती है।

दो दिन पूजन... दोनों ही दिन शुभ और विशेष फलदायी
गुरुवार को बारस के साथ तेरस का संयोग है। पंडित चेतन उपाध्याय ने बताया गुरुवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से ही धनतेरस का पर्व काल शुरू होगा। शुक्रवार को दोपहर 4 बजे तक धनतेरस है। लक्ष्मी पूजा करने वाले लोग गुरुवार को तेरस मनाएंगे। इस तरह से दोनों ही दिन पर्वकाल में खरीदी और पूजन शुभ और फलदायी है।

ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में बूम, 300 से ज्यादा वाहन बुक
दीपावली पर ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में बूम आई है। धनतेरस के दिन 300 से ज्यादा दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री होगी। शोरूम संचालक अरविंद भावसार ने बताया 26 स्कूटर के अलावा 4 काठी कटर मशीन व 11 रोटावेटर की बुकिंग हुई है। कमलेश शर्मा, कुश यादव, शेखर भायल व अभिषेक फड़नवीस ने बताया 250 से ज्यादा वाहनों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है।

20 फीसदी तक महंगे हुए पटाखे

दशहरा मैदान पर पटाखाें की दुकानें लगी है। व्यापारी अमन यादव व दिलीप अग्रवाल ने बताया इंदौर और उज्जैन से पटाखे लाए है। इस साल पटाखों के दाम 10 से 20 फीसदी तक बढ़ गए हैं।
और इधर... अफसरों ने मावा व मिठाई के लिए सैंपल
बड़वानी | त्योहारों के मद्देनजर कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारियों द्वारा मिठाइयों व खाद्य सामग्री के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। जांच के लिए सैंपल भोपाल भेजे हैं। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी एचएल अवास्या ने बताया बुधवार पानसेमल के मनमोहन स्वीट से मावा पेड़े का, पानसेमल के रूखडू नारायण होटल से बेसन, पानसेमल के दुर्गा दूध डेयरी से पनीर, खेतिया के सचिन टी स्टाल से पेड़ा, रामदेव दूध डेयरी खेतिया से मावा, श्री कृष्णा स्वीट एवं नमकीन बलवाड़ी से मावा कतली, ठाकुरसिंह रेस्टोरेंट बलवाड़ी से मिल्क केक, उदय रेस्टोरेंट बलवाड़ी से बेसन, अग्रवाल स्वीट सेंधवा से मलाई बर्फी, शर्मा स्वीट सेंधवा से मिल्क केक, बबन समोसा सेंधवा से सोयाबीन तेल, श्याम दूध डेयरी सेंधवा से मावा का सैंपल लिया हैं। जांच में कोई नमूना अमानक स्तर का मिलने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

