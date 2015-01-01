पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टोरेट के बाहर जयस का धरना जारी:आदिवासियों को भूमि के अधिकार से न करें वंचित, पट्‌टे का दें अधिकार

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
आदिवासियों को पट्‌टे का अधिकार दिलाने को लेकर जयस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा कलेक्टोरेट के बाहर धरना आंदोलन जारी है। 12 दिन में दूसरी बार शुक्रवार आदिवासी मंत्रणा परिषद मप्र के सदस्य डॉ. हीरालाल अलावा धरना स्थल पहुंचे। धरना देने के साथ उन्होंने निरस्त किए दावाें को लेकर विरोध जताया। साथ ही कलेक्टर के नाम नायब तहसीलदार जगदीश बिलगांवे को आवेदन दिया। इसमें उन्होंने बताया आदिवासियों को भूमि के अधिकारों से वंचित किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया वन अधिकार कानून 2006 के अनुसार उपखंड स्तरीय समिति व जिला स्तरीय समिति ने ग्राम खड़क्या महू के 14 प्रकरणों में से 11 दावों को मान्य किया। लेकिन इन दावेदारों को अधिकार पत्र नहीं दिए। इस कारण जयस कार्यकर्ता 7 अक्टूबर से धरना दे रहे हैं। उप खंड स्तरीय समिति ने वर्ष 2018 में मान्य किए दावों को जिला स्तरीय समिति ने भी मान्य किया। लेकिन इन दावों के अधिकार पत्र अभी तक वितरित नहीं किए गए। उन्होंने आदिवासियों के दावाें का निराकरण उन्हें जमीन का अधिकार देने की मांग की है। इस दौरान डॉ. राजू पटेल, संदीप नरगांवे सहित कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

