अव्यवस्था:सड़क किनारे दुकान लगाने व वाहनों के खड़े होने से लगता है जाम, राहगीर होते हैं परेशान

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों ने की नगर की यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार करने की मांग, जिम्मेदार नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

नगर की यातायात व्यवस्था बिगड़ती जा रही है। आए दिन जाम की स्थिति बन रही है। इसकी वजह है कि कुछ दुकानदार दुकानों का सामान बाहर रखते हैं। कुछ सड़क किनारे दुकानें लगाते हैं। वहीं दुकानों के बाहर वाहनों को खड़ा किया जाता है। इस कारण से बार-बार जाम लगने की समस्या बनती है। हाट-बाजार के दिन स्थिति और भी खराब हो जाती है। जाम लगने से राहगीरों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। नगरवासियों की मांग है कि नगर की यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार कराया जाना चाहिए। इससे राहगीर परेशान न हो लेकिन जिम्मेदार इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। नगर में हनुमान मोहल्ले सहित ठीकरी, राजपुर रोड पर सबसे ज्यादा जाम लगता है। हाट-बाजार के दिन घंटों राहगीर जाम में फंसे रहते हैं। नगरवासियों ने बताया जाम लगने का एक और मुख्य कारण है कि मुख्य मार्ग पर पुल निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। इसके चलते एक रास्ता श्रीकृष्ण चौक व एक रास्ता बालक स्कूल के पास से है जो हनुमान मंदिर के पास स्थित तिराहे पर एक हो जाता है। नगरवासियों ने चेतावनी दी है कि यदि अब व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं किया गया तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा। क्योंकि जिम्मेदारों से कई बार शिकायत कर चुके हैं। बावजूद समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जा रहा है। अब और परेशानी नहीं झेल सकते।

और इधर... नगर पंचायत ने बस स्टैंड से हटाया अतिक्रमण
जुलवानिया | नगर के बस स्टैंड पर बुधवार को अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई। यहां पर कुछ गुमठियां रखी थी। इस कारण से बसों के साथ यात्रियों को आने-जाने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता था। नगरवासियों की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की गई। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि कई लोगों ने तो यहां पर कब्जा जमाने के लिए टूटी-फूटी गुमठियां रख दी थी। साथ ही कुछ ने झोपड़ी बना ली थी। नगर पंचायत के अधिकारियों के माध्यम से कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान सरपंच मदन बघेल, सचिव दीपक सोनी, बसंत यादव, गजेंद्र गुप्ता, सुरेश यादव सहित कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

जाम में फंसे लोग जल्दबाजी में हो रहे दुर्घटना के शिकार
रहवासियों ने बताया कि जाम में फंसे लोग जल्दबाजी के चक्कर में यहां-वहां से निकलने का प्रयास करते हैं। इस कारण से दुर्घटना के शिकार हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया पिछले हाट-बाजार के दिन जल्दबाजी के चक्कर में एक चारपहिया वाहन साइड से निकाला जा रहा था। जो मंदिर के पास लगे बिजली के पोल से टकरा गया था। आए दिन यहां पर ऐसी ही स्थिति बनती है। कई बार तो एंबुलेंस तक जाम में फंस जाती है।
बड़वानी से ठीकरी के वाहन भी राजपुर रोड से गुजर रहे
लोगों ने बताया कि बड़वानी से ठीकरी जाने वाले वाहनों के लिए अलग मार्ग है लेकिन अभी इस मार्ग पर पुलिया निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। इस कारण से सभी वाहन राजपुर रोड से ही होकर ठीकरी जा रहे हैं। इस कारण से वाहनों का दबाव ज्यादा रहता है और जाम लगने की स्थिति बन जाती है।
मुख्य रोड पर पुल बनने से एक ही मार्ग से गुजर रहे
^मुख्य रोड पर पुल बनाया जा रहा है। इसलिए एक ही मार्ग से वाहनों की आवाजाही हो रही है। नगरपालिका सीएमओ को निर्देशित करेंगे की रोड किराने होने वाले अतिक्रमण को हटाया जाए। जिससे लोगों की समस्या दूर हो।
भागीरथ बाखला, तहसीलदार, अंजड़

