पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिरफिरे प्रेमी:पहले प्रेमिका को और फिर खुद को पिस्टल से मारी गोली, मंदिर से लौट रही थी आरक्षक युवती

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नर्मदा पार गणपुर चौकड़ी की घटना }युवक का सीना चीरते हुए निकली गोली, युवती के गले में फंसी
  • युवती को इलाज के लिए इंदौर रैफर किया, युवक की हालत गंभीर

शहर से सात किमी दूर नर्मदा पार गणपुर चौकड़ी के पास एक सिरफिरे आशिक ने पहले प्रेमिका को और फिर खुद को पिस्टल से गोली मार ली। हालांकि दोनों बच गए। युवती के गले में श्वांस नली के पास गोली धंसी है। वहीं युवक का सीना चीरते हुए गोली आरपार होकर निकल गई। पुलिस ने बताया युवती सौंडल बाबा का पूजन कर अपने घर नर्मदा नगर लौट रही थी। इसी दौरान इसी गांव के युवक करण मानकर ने गोली मार दी। निसरपुर चौकी प्रभारी नरपत सिंह जमरा ने मंगलवार की सुबह बताया नर्मदा नगर निवासी युवती अपने परिजनों के साथ सौंडल बाबा के दर्शन करने के लिए गई थी। जो लौटकर चार पहिया वाहन से घर जा रही थी। इसी दौरान गणपुर चौकड़ी के पास युवक बाइक से आया और कार के आगे खड़ी करी दी। युवक की हरकत देख परिजनों ने कार जैसे ही रोकी युवक ने सीधे आकर युवती पर पिस्टल से गोली चला दी और ठीक तुरंत बाद अपने सीने पर गोली मार ली। घटना की जानकारी लगते ही बड़वानी और निसरपुर पुलिस मौके पर पहंुची और दोनों को जिला अस्पताल बड़वानी लेकर आए। यहां से युवक परिजन उसे शहर के निजी अस्पताल लेकर चले गए। वहीं युवती को इंदौर रैफर किया गया है। युवक की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। जबकि युवती खतरे से बाहर है। वहीं पुलिस ने मौके से एक देशी पिस्टल और दो चले हुए कारतूस के खोखे जब्त किए है।

कुछ दिन पहले ही राजगढ़ से नर्मदा नगर आई थी आरक्षक युवती
पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया युवती पुलिस आरक्षक है, जो राजगढ़ जिले के पचौरी थाने पर पदस्थ है। कुछ दिन पहले ही ये नर्मदा नगर आई थी। जिसे इसी गांव के युवक ने गोली मारी। बताया जा रहा है कि पिछले कई दिनों से दोनों के बीच प्रेम-प्रसंग चल रहा था। अब युवती युवक से शादी न करते हुए किसी दूसरे युवक से शादी करने वाली है। ये बात सिरफिरे आशिक को नागवार गुजरी और युवती को मारने का प्लान बनाया।

अपने घर नर्मदानगर आई थी युवती, 2 दिसंबर को होने वाली है शादी
युवती की 2 दिसंबर को किसी अन्य युवक के साथ शादी होने वाली है और इसको लेकर ही सौंडल बाबा मंदिर में परिजनों के साथ पूजन करने के लिए गई थी। इंदौर रेंज के डीआईजी तिलकसिंह ने बताया युवती से जानकारी ली गई और पता चला है कि आरोपी युवक युवती से शादी करना चाहता था। लेकिन उसने युवक को मना कर किसी अन्य युवक के साथ साथी करने का फैसला कर लिया। इससे नाराज होकर युवक ने युवती पर गोली चलाई।

जांच के निर्देश : अस्पताल पहुंचे डीआईजी, एसपी, एसडीएम व अन्य अफसर
घटना की जानकारी लगते हुए जिला अस्पताल डीआईजी तिलकसिंह, एसपी निमिष अग्रवाल, एसडीओपी रुपरेखा यादव, एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर सहित कोतवाली प्रभारी और नायब तहसीलदार पहुंचे। डीआईजी ने युवती से बात कर जानकारी ली। वहीं अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया गया है कि मामले की जांच कराई जाए। साथ ही दोनों को कुछ न हो। इसलिए इनके इलाज की उचित व्यवस्था बनाई जाए। वहीं अधिकारियों के अस्पताल पहुंचने पर मौके पर सिविल सर्जन डॉ.आरसी चोयल सहित डॉक्टरों की टीम पहुंची।
घटना के बाद स्टेट हाईवे बनी जाम की स्थिति
घटना खंडवा-वडाेदरा स्टेट हाईवे की है। घटना के बाद यहां पर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल पहुंचने के साथ ही ग्रामीणों की भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई थी। इसके चलते कुछ देर यहां पर जाम की स्थिति बनी। पुलिस ने वाहनों की आवाजाही पहले की तरह शुरू कराई।
चल रही मामले की जांच
^युवक ने पहले युवती को गोली मारी, फिर खुद को गोली मारी। युवक युवती पर शादी करने का दबाव बना रहा था। युवती ने मना कर दिया और वह दूसरे युवक से शादी करने वाली है। मामले की जांच कराई जा रही है। इसके बाद ही पूरे मामले का खुलासा हो सकेगा।
-तिलकसिंह, डीआईजी खरगोन रेंज

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें