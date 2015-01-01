पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब की अवैध बिक्री:चार ढाबों पर दबिश,112 क्वार्टर शराब जब्त

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • रात में पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई, एक बाइक की जब्त, शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने पर बनाए चालान

शहर कोतवाली पुलिस ने शराब की अवैध बिक्री पर रोक लगाने के लिए शुक्रवार रात को ढाबों पर दबिश दी। 4 अलग-अलग स्थानों से 112 क्वार्टर देशी व अंग्रेजी शराब जब्त कर 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने वाले तीन लोगों के खिलाफ चालान बनाया है। टीआई राजेश यादव ने बताया जुआ, सट्‌टा व शराब की अवैध बिक्री पर रोक लगाने के लिए एसआई विजय रावत, लखनसिंह बघेल, एएसआई आरके लोवंशी, प्रधान आरक्षक जगदीश चौहान, आरक्षक बलवीरसिंह, गेंदालाल, राहुल पाटीदार की टीम बनाई है।
मुखबिर की सूचना पर टीम ने 4 ढाबों पर दबिश देकर कार्रवाई की है। टीआई ने बताया खंडवा-वड़ोदरा बायपास स्थित आरोपी सुखलाल पिता गरास्या चौहान निवासी पांचपुला उत्तर थाना सिलावद को एक झोले में 60 अंग्रेजी क्वार्टर बाइक एमपी 46 एमएच 3724 पर शराब का परिवहन करते पकड़ा। उसके कब्जे से शराब व बाइक जब्त की। बस स्टैंड स्थित 4 ढाबे से आरोपी जितेंद्र पिता रणजीत सोलंकी निवासी खदान मोहल्ला को थैली में भरकर 16 देशी क्वार्टर बेचने के लिए ले जाते पकड़ा। कुछ दूर स्थित बस स्टैंड की आड़ में आरोपी उमेश पिता तुकाराम मालवीय निवासी राजघाट बसाहट के झोले में बियर स देशी शराब के 16 क्वार्टर के साथ पकड़ा गया। वहीं कालू पिता राजा चौहान निवासी बड़वानी को थैली में देशी व अंग्रेजी शराब के 20 क्वार्टर के साथ गिरफ्तार किया।
वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान 3 शराबियों को पकड़ा
शराब जब्त करने के बाद देर रात को वाहन चेकिंग की गई। इस दौरान अलग-अलग स्थानों पर करण पिता जगदीश परमार, महेश पिता हरीगिरी गोस्वामी बड़वानी व कैलाश नाथ पिता शंकर नाथ निवासी महेंद्र टॉकिज के सामने बड़वानी को शराब पीकर बाइक चलाते पकड़ा। इसमें शराब पीकर वाहन चलाने की पुष्टि होने पर चालान बनाकर न्यायालय में प्रकरण पेश किया गया।

