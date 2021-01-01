पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:रात में सोशल मीडिया पर हिन्दी का पर्चा लीक, सुबह बच्चों को वही बंटा

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कक्षा-9वीं से12वीं की अर्द्ध वार्षिक परीक्षा जारी, 11वीं व 12वीं का पर्चा 1 दिन पहले भास्कर को मिला

शहर सहित जिले में अभी 9वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा चल रही है। मंगलवार को 11वीं व 12वीं हिंदी का पेपर हुआ। जो सोमवार की रात में ही सोशल मीडिया पर लीक (आ गया था) हो गए थे। सुबह विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा के दौरान यही पेपर बांटकर परीक्षा ली गई।

सोशल साइट पर पेपर आने के बाद इसे तुरंत संबंधित ने डिलीट कर दिया था। लेकिन भास्कर के पास संबंधित का नंबर हाथ लग गया। इसके अधार पर पेपर लीक करने वाले से रिपोर्टर ने स्टूडेंट बनकर बात की और पेपर मांगा। पहले तो संबंधित मना करने लगा। कुछ देर बात करने के बाद पेपर देने के लिए राजी हुआ। सोमवार रात 10.22 बजे सोशल मीडिया पर पेपर भेजा। मंगलवार सुबह उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचकर लीक हुए पेपर का मुख्य पेपर से मिलान कराया। जो 100 फीसदी समान निकला।

11वीं के पेपर की पीडीएफ
संबंधित से रिपोर्ट हिंदी का पेपर मांगा तो उसने मोबाई पर 11वीं के हिंदी का पेपर की पीडीएफ फाइल में भेज दी। जिसे लेकर बटे पेपर से मिला तो सही निकला।

12वीं के पेपर की भेजी फोटाे
संबंधित से 12वीं का पेपर मागने पर उसने पेपर का फोटो खीचकर भेजा। ये भेजा गया आधा ही पेपर था। जिसे बटे पेपर से मिलान करने पर वों पूरा मिला-जुला था।

यह है पूरी प्रक्रिया : शिक्षा विभाग की वेबसाइट पर डालते हैं, प्राचार्य इसकी फोटोकॉपी कराते हैं
अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा को लेकर 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं के पेपर आने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में उत्कृष्ट स्कूल बड़वानी के प्राचार्य रंजीत जाधव ने बताया इस बार पेपर शिक्षा विभाग की वेबसाइट पर डाले गए हैं। जहां से उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के प्राचार्य व ब्लॉक के प्राचार्य अपनी यूजर आईडी व पासवर्ड डालकर पेपर डाउनलोड करते हैं। डाउनलोड करने के बाद प्राचार्यों द्वारा इस पेपर की फोटोकॉपी कराई है और उन्हें लिफाफे में बंद करके परीक्षा केंद्रों तक लाया गया। यहां पर करीब 30 मिनट पहले ही पेपर के लिफाफे खोलकर विद्यार्थियों को बांट दिए जाते हैं।

एक कॉल दूर पेपर : भास्कर के रिपोर्टर ने स्टूडेंट बनकर पेपर उपलब्ध कराने वाले से बात की

रिपोर्टर: ये ग्रुप पर पेपर डाला ये सही है क्या? मैं भी स्टूडेंट हूं हां सही है पेपर।

रिपोर्टर: आपको पेपर कहां से मिला? आगे से आया है, सही है,

रिपोर्टर: 12वीं का पेपर भी है क्या? मेरे बड़े भाई के लिए चाहिए। हां है, आपके नंबर पर डालता हूं।

रिपोर्टर: आप कहां रहते हो? राजपुर के पास गांव है।

रिपोर्टर: पहले भी क्या अपके यहां पेपर आए हैं ?
हां आए हैं।
(जिस विद्यार्थी से बात हुई वह नाबालिग है इसलिए यहां उसका नाम प्रकाशित नहीं कर रहे।)

सारणी: 9 फरवरी तक चलेगी 11वीं व 12वीं की परीक्षा

जिले में 11वीं और 12वीं की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा 9 फरवरी तक चलेगी। सुबह की शिफ्ट में 11वीं की परीक्षा चल रही है और दोपहर की शिफ्ट में 12 भी की। शिक्षा विभाग अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 11वीं की परीक्षा के दो पेपर हो चुके है। अन्य अभी बाकी है। एक सप्ताह तक परीक्षा चलेगी। अंतिम पेपर मंगलवार को होगा। इसी तरह से 12 वीं के भी दो पेपर हो चुके है। अन्य पेपर होना बाकी है। ये परीक्षा भी मंगलवार तक ही चलेगी। 11वीं की परीक्षा सुबह 9 से 12 बजे तक व 12 वीं की दोपहर 12.30 बजे से 3.30 बजे तक चल रही है।

बोले जिम्मेदार

मुझे इसकी जानकारी नहीं
मुझे जानकारी नहीं है कि पेपर कहा से लीक हुआ है और न ही कोई ऐसे निर्देश है कि परीक्षा को रोका जाए। इसलिए परीक्षा ले रहे हैं।
-रंजीत जाधव, प्राचार्य उत्कृष्ट स्कूल बड़वानी।

मिलान करने पर सही पाया
भास्कर ने बताए पेपर से हमने परीक्षा के पहले मुख्य पेपर से मिलान किया था, जो 100 फीसदी सही था।
-प्रभाकर मानकर, परीक्षा केंद्र प्रभारी उत्कृष्ट स्कूल बड़वानी।

ऐसा है तो जांच कराएंगे
मुझे जानकारी नहीं है। यदि ऐसा है तो उसकी जांच कराई जाएगी। इसके बाद ही संबंधितों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -एएस सोलंकी, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी बड़वानी।

जानिए... पेपर यहां से लीक हो सकता है
संबंधित प्राचार्य पेपर की फोटो कॉपी कराते हैं। इस दौरान ही किसी ने पेपर लीक किया होगा। हालांकि जिम्मेदारों का कहना है कि कहां से पेपर लीक हुआ, फिलहाल इसका कोई पता नहीं।

