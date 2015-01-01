पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहिम:होटल संचालक ने स्वयं नहीं हटाया अतिक्रमण अधिकारियों ने तुड़वाई जेसीबी से पहली मंजिल

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
  • 4 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा की जमीन कराई अतिक्रमण से मुक्त, एसडीएम बोले- जारी रहेगी कार्रवाई

प्रशासन द्वारा सरकारी जमीन पर किए अवैध कब्जों को हटाने के लिए कार्रवाई की जा रही है। खंडवा-वडोदरा बायपास पर होटल पर बुधवार शाम को प्रशासन ने जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की। दो दिन से होटल संचालक द्वारा भूतल पर स्वयं दीवारें तोड़कर अतिक्रमण हटाने का दिखावा किया जा रहा था। इसको लेकर अफसरों ने नाराजगी जताई। अतिक्रमण तोड़ने के दौरान होटल संचालक ने कार्रवाई रोकने की मांग की लेकिन अफसरों ने बताया अभी तक सरकारी जमीन का आप उपयोग कर ही रहे थे। अब कार्रवाई नहीं रूकेगी। कार्रवाई के दौरान लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही।
भू-माफिया पर शिकंजा कसने को लेकर सुशासन अभियान के तहत जिले में सरकारी भूमि से कब्जा हटाने की कार्रवाई जारी है। शहर में 10 दिसंबर को दशहरा मैदान पर फर्नीचर शोरूम तोड़ने से कार्रवाई शुरू की थी। हाेटल संचालक द्वारा पक्का निर्माण कर सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा किया था, इसे दो दिन होटल संचालक द्वारा खुद तोड़ने का भरोसा अफसरों को दिया था। लेकिन दो दिन में संचालक ने भूतल पर बनी दीवारें व कुछ हिस्सा ही तोड़ा था। जबकि पहली मंजिल पर कोई तोड़फोड़ नहीं की थी। इस पर अफसरों ने जाकर जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण तोड़ने की कार्रवाई कराई। इस दौरान होटल संचालक ने कार्रवाई रोकने की मांग की। लेकिन अफसरों ने कार्रवाई रोकने से मना कर दिया।
6 दिन में 6 स्थान पर की कार्रवाई
अभियान के तहत प्रशासन द्वारा 10 दिसंबर से कार्रवाई शुरू की गई थी। अफसरों ने 6 दिन में 6 स्थानों से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की है। अभी तक दशहरा मैदान पर फर्नीचर शोरूम, राजघाट रोड स्थित मैरिज गार्डन परिसर, पुराना मटन मार्केट, नवलपुरा व ग्राम करी में कॉलोनी में पिछले हिस्से में अतिक्रमण किया था। अब तक अफसरों ने कार्रवाई कर हजारों वर्गफीट जमीन को अवैध कब्जे से मुक्त कराया है। अतिक्रमणकारियों ने करोड़ों रुपए की सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा कर अतिक्रमण किया था।

ग्रीन बेल्ट में निर्माण का गत वर्ष मिला था नोटिस
खंडवा-वडोदरा बायपास पर स्थित धार्मिक स्थल के पास बने होटल, दुकानें व भवन मालिकों को ग्रीन बेल्ट में निर्माण कराने को लेकर तत्कालीन एसडीएम अभयसिंह ओहरिया ने नोटिस दिए थे। इसको लेकर रहवासियों ने नोटिस पर जवाब पेश किया था। लोगों ने बताया था कि जहां भवन बने हुए हैं, इसे एसडीएम ने ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन बताई थी लेकिन मास्टर प्लान के अनुसार यहां बस स्टैंड व स्टेडियम निर्माण के लिए जमीन प्रस्तावित होना बताया था। 4 साल पहले ही मास्टर प्लान की अवधि खत्म हो चुकी है। पिछले साल मामला दब गया था ।
7 हजार वर्ग फीट जमीन पर कब्जा किया था
एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर ने बताया होटल संचालक द्वारा 7 हजार वर्ग फीट जमीन में कब्जा किया था। गाइड लाइन के अनुसार इसकी कीमत करीब 4 करोड़ रुपए है। अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर जेसीबी से अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ा गया। उन्होंने बताया शहर में और भी स्थानों पर अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए जा रहे हैं। तहसीलदार राजेश पाटीदार, सीएमओ कुशलसिंह डोडवे, राजस्व व नगरपालिका अमला मौजूद था।

