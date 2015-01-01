पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकासखंड:काम में लापरवाही बरतने पर पर्यवेक्षक को निलंबित करने व वेतन वृद्धि रोकने के निर्देश

बड़वानी2 दिन पहले
  • जिपं सीईओ ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में दिए निर्देश

विकासखंड में संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने व महिलाओं का शत-प्रतिशत टीकाकरण करने के लिए शनिवार को सिविल अस्पताल में समीक्षा बैठक हुई। इसमें अपर कलेक्टर व एसडीएम ने महिला बाल विकास विभाग व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारियों से जानकारियां प्राप्त की। काम में लापरवाही करने पर एक सुपरवाइजर को निलंबित करने व दो कर्मचारियों की वेतन वृद्धि रोकने के निर्देश दिए गए। अफसरों के अनुसार पिछले माह की तुलना में संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या बढ़ी है। जिपं सीईओ ऋतुराज सिंह व एसडीएम तपस्या परिहार ने नीति आयोग के तहत ममता ब्रिगेड की बैठक में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पर्यवेक्षक, एएनएम व महिला बाल विकास विभाग की पर्यवेक्षकों से जानकारियां ली। इसमें कुपोषित बच्चों का चयन कर उन्हें एनआरसी में भर्ती करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में दोनों विभागों के कर्मचारियों से किए जा रहे कार्य की जानकारी लेकर समीक्षा की। जानकारी व जवाब नहीं देने पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के धनोरा क्षेत्र के पर्यवेक्षक एमएस दंडोतिया को निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं वरला के पर्यवेक्षक सुनील सूल्या व मालवन की एएनएम आशा वैष्णव की वेतन वृद्धि रोकने की कार्रवाई करने के लिए विभाग को निर्देश दिए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कार्रवाई के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजे। महिला बाल विकास विभाग की पर्यवेक्षक रितिका जैन के दूसरी बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने पर जिपं सीईओ ने इसकी जांच कर विभाग को उन्हें निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिए। हालांकि पर्यवेक्षक जैन मेडिकल लेकर अवकाश पर हैं। सभी कर्मचारियों को समय पर लक्ष्य पूर्ण करने व दोनों विभागों की जानकारी का मिलान करने के निर्देश दिए। आंकड़ों में भिन्नता होने पर जांच होगी। एसडीएम परिहार ने बताया दोनों विभागों के कार्य में प्रगति हुई है। इस माह पिछले माह की तुलना में संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या में वृद्धि हुई है। बैठक में बीएमओ डॉ. ओएस कनेल, बीपीएम मोहन वाघरे मौजूद रहे। सभागृह में क्षमता अनुसार कर्मचारियों के बैठने पर 4 से 5 पर्यवेक्षकों को कुर्सी लगाकर बाहर बैठना पड़ा। वहीं 20 से 30 एएनएम को दूसरे कक्ष में बिठाया गया।

