कोरोना संक्रमण:शादी में भोजन शाम 6 बजे से, पत्रिका पर मास्क लगाने की अपील िलखना जरूरी

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 100 रु. जुर्माना, डीजे व रैली की अनुमति नहीं

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। शुक्रवार रात को 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। वहीं संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2263 पर पहुंच गया है। 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ वैवाहिक सीजन शुरू हो जाएगा। विवाह समारोह में भीड़ न हो और काेरोना का संक्रमण न फैले, इसके लिए कलेक्टोरेट में शनिवार शाम को जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक हुई। इसमें तय हुआ कि विवाह की पत्रिकाओं पर मास्क लगाकर आने की अपील लिखवाना जरूरी होगा। भाेजन शाम 6 बजेे शुरू करवाना होगा। वहीं डीजे व रैली की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। मौसम में बदलाव के साथ कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। इसके चलते अब शासन की गाइड लाइन का सख्ती से पालन कराया जाएगा। राज्य सभा सांसद डॉ. सुमेरसिंह सोलंकी, कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा, एसपी निमिष अग्रवाल ने कोरोना वायरस की चेन तोड़ने के लिए कई निर्णय लिए। इसके तहत गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाकर वसूलने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दौरान जिपं सीईओ ऋतुराजसिंह, एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर, बलवंतसिंह पटेल, राधेश्याम पाटीदार, सोहन माहेश्वरी, दीपक शर्मा, अजीत जैन मौजूद थे।

बिना मास्क दुकान पर न बैठे व्यापारी
दुकानदारों को बिना मास्क लगाए दुकान पर नहीं बैठने और बिना मास्क लगाए आने वाले ग्राहक को कोई सामान नहीं देने के निर्देश दिए जाएंगे। व्यापारी दुकान में आने वाले ग्राहकों से सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराना होगा। वहीं दुकान पर सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था करना उसकी जिम्मेदारी रहेगी।

जुर्माना वसूलने के बाद देंगे मास्क
किसी भी स्थिति में जुलूस, रैली, डीजे की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। बिना मास्क के सार्वजनिक स्थान पर निकलने वाले लोगों से 100 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। जुर्माना वसूल कर संबंधित को एक मास्क भी दिया जाएगा। इसे जुर्माना देने वाले उसी समय मुंह पर अनिवार्य रूप से बांधना होगा।

शादी समारोह के लिए लेना होगी एसडीएम से अनुमति
विवाह समारोह आयोजन की अनुमति एसडीएम से लेना अनिवार्य है। अनुमति पत्र में एसडीएम द्वारा मैरिज गार्डन या आयोजन स्थल पर उपलब्ध क्षमता के 50 फीसदी लोगों की उपस्थिति की जिम्मेदारी पर अनुमति दी जाएगी। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन व सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था भी करना होगी। आयोजक परिवार ने एसडीएम से अनुमति ली है, इसकी पुष्टि मैरिज गार्डन के पदाधिकारियों को करना अनिवार्य होगा। शादी की पत्रिका छापने वाले प्रिंटिंग प्रेस आयोजक सहमति से शादी के आयोजन में बिना मास्क नहीं आए, लाइन प्रिंट करना होगी। विवाह आयोजन करने वाले परिवारों से आह्वान किया जाएगा कि वे शाम 6 बजे से भोजन शुरू करें। इससे किसी समय विशेष पर अधिक भीड़ एकत्र न हो।

7 पॉजिटिव मिले
अब तक 2160 मरीज इलाज के बाद लौटे घर
जिले में शुक्रवार रात को 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2263 पर पहुंच गया है। इसमें से 2160 लोग इलाज के बाद घर लौट चुके हैं। अब 83 लोगों का इलाज बड़वानी व इंदौर के अस्पताल में जारी है। इलाज के दौरान 21 लोगों की मौत हुई है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. अनीता सिंगारे ने बताया पानसेमल के 1, बड़वानी 3, सेंधवा 1, राजपुर 1, मोगरीखेड़ा कुंजरी 1 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। शनिवार को इलाज के बाद 3 संक्रमितों को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया गया। वहीं 353 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार अभी तक जिले से 42666 लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए। इसमें 38778 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। 1502 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

10 फीवर क्लीनिक पर लिए जा रहे सैंपल
कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए 10 फीवर क्लीनिक चालू है। इसके माध्यम से लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड केयर सेंटर संचालित हो रहा है। कोरोना आईसीयू भी शुरू हो गया है। इसके अलावा सेंधवा, राजपुर में कोविड केयर सेंटर शुरू करने की व्यवस्था की है।

