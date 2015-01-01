पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाल पुरस्कार:जाफराबादी भैंसों ने पशुपालकों को प्रदेश स्तर पर दिलाया पुरस्कार

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले साल की स्पर्धा में छोटा बड़दा व राजपुर के पशुपालक ने जीता सांत्वना पुरस्कार

जाफराबादी नस्ल की भैंसों ने पशुपालकों को प्रदेश स्तर पर सांत्वना पुरस्कार दिलाया है। जिले के छोटा बड़दा व राजपुर के पशुपालकों ने यह पुरस्कार जीता है। पिछले साल हुई गोपाल पुरस्कार योजना के तहत जिले के दो पशुपालकों का प्रदेश स्तर पर चयन होने पर सांत्वना पुरस्कार दिया गया। शुक्रवार को प्रदेश के पशुपालन मंत्री प्रेमसिंह पटेल ने दोनों पशुपालकों को 10-10 हजार रुपए का चेक देकर सम्मानित किया।

उप संचालक पशुपाल लक्ष्मण बघेल ने बताया पिछले साल हुई गोपाल पुरस्कार स्पर्धा में छोटा बड़दा निवासी बालू पिता गोकुल धनगर व राजपुर के चुन्नीलाल पिता अर्जुन का विकासखंड स्तर से जिला स्तर व प्रदेश स्तर पर चयन हुआ था। दोनों पशुपालकों का चयन प्रदेश स्तर पर सांत्वना पुरस्कार के लिए हुआ।

इसके तहत उन्हें 10-10 हजार रुपए की राशि दी गई। पशुपालक बालू धनगर ने जिला स्तर पर 50 हजार रुपए का प्रथम पुरस्कार व चुन्नीलाल ने दुग्ध उत्पादन के लिए 25 हजार रुपए का द्वितीय पुरस्कार जीता था। दोनों पशुपालकों ने विकासखंड स्तर पर भी 10-10 हजार रुपए का पुरस्कार जीता था। कैबिनेट मंत्री ने सम्मानित कर दोनों पशुपालकों को पशुपालन कर बेहतर आय प्राप्त करने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

राेजाना 300 लीटर दूध देती हैं बालू की 50 भैंस
छोटा बड़दा के पशुपालक बालू धनगर के पास जाफराबादी नस्ल की 50 भैंस हैं, जो एक समय में 19 लीटर दूध देती है। वे डेयरी में रोजाना 300 लीटर दूध सप्लाय करते हैं। गोपाल पुरस्कार में उन्होंने जिले में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया था।

चुन्नीलाल करते हैं 200 लीटर दूध सप्लाय
पशुपालक चुन्नीलाल के पास जाफराबादी नस्ल की 10 भैंस है। एक भैंस एक समय में 8 से 10 लीटर दूध देती है। दोनों समय में 200 लीटर दूध का सप्लाय डेयरी में करते है। सीजन के अनुसार भैसों को मसूर, गन्ने का भूसा, मक्के की चरी, हरा चारा सहित पशु आहार देते है। इससे उनकी भैंसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा दूध देती है।

