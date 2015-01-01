पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:धारदार फलिया से लोगों को डराने वाले आरोपी को जेल

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
फलिया लहराकर लोगों को डराने वाले आरोपी अजय पिता लक्ष्मणनाथ निवासी पीपलगड़ी थाना कसरावद जिला खरगोन को न्यायाधीश रश्मि मंडलोई ने जेल भेज दिया। अभियोजन मीडिया प्रभारी कीर्ति चौहान ने बताया 11 दिसम्बर आरक्षक शिवराम को कस्बा भ्रमण के दौरान मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि हनुमान मंदिर के पास नवलपुरा में सार्वजनिक स्थान पर एक व्यक्ति हाथ में लोहे का धारदार फालिया लेकर अाने-जाने वाले लोगों को डरा रहा है। इस पर मौके पर जाकर आरोपी को लोगों की मदद से पकड़ा था।

वहीं न्यायाधीश सुमित्रा ताहेड़ ने अवैध रूप से शराब बेचने के मामले में आरोपी विलास पिता आपसिंह निवासी ग्राम डोंगरगांव काकड़ फलिया थाना सेंधवा की जमानत निरस्त कर दी। अभियोजन मीडिया प्रभारी कीर्ति चौहान ने बताया 27 नवंबर को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी डोंगरगांव में विलास के रिहायशी मकान पर ओवर फ्रुट ओपी शराब बेचा रहा है। पुलिस ने जाकर देखा, तो आरोपी केन में द्रव्य भरता दिखाई दिया। पुलिस को देखकर आरोपी ने भागने का प्रयास किया। उसे लोगों की मदद से घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा। आरोपी के कब्जे से 200 बल्क लीटर ओवर फ्रुट ओपी शराब जब्त की गई।

