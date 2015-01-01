पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पट्‌टा दिलाने की मांग:जयस कार्यकर्ताओं ने 17 दिन के लिए स्थगित किया धरना

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कलेक्टर ने 30 तक पट्‌टों की शिकायत निराकरण कराने का दिया भरोसा

कलेक्टोरेट के बाहर पट्‌टा दिलाने की मांग को लेकर धरना दे रहे जयस कार्यकर्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को 17 दिन के लिए धरना आंदोलन स्थगित कर दिया। कार्यकर्ता 28 दिन से धरना देकर आंदोलन कर रहे थे। शुक्रवार को कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा के कार्यालय आने-जाने के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें रोका और चर्चा की। प्रदेश प्रवक्ता संदीप नरगांवे ने बताया चर्चा के दौरान कलेक्टर ने 30 नवंबर तक पट्‌टों की शिकायत का निराकरण कराने का आश्वासन दिया है। इसके चलते 17 दिन के लिए धरना स्थगित किया है। शिकायतों का निराकरण न होने पर 30 नवंबर के बाद फिर से आंदोलन शुरू करेंगे। जयस प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डाॅ. राजू पटेल ने बताया वन अधिकार के तहत जिले में 11600 दावे हैं। इसमें से अभी तक सिर्फ 80 पट्‌टों का वितरण किया गया है। वन अधिकार अधिनियम 2006 के तहत पात्र व्यक्तिगत दावे व सामूहिक दावे को अधिकार पत्र (पट्टा) वितरण किया जाए। इसमें ग्राम पंचायत सिदड़ी, खड़क्या महू व उपला के 26 जून 2018 को जिला स्तरीय वन समिति द्वारा 14 प्रकरण मान्य किया था। 2018 में ही पट्टा देना था। लेकिन पात्र लोगों को जिला प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण अभी तक पट्‌टे का अधिकार नहीं मिला है। प्रदेश प्रवक्ता नरगांवे ने बताया 17 दिन में मांगों का निराकरण नहीं हुआ, तो 18वें दिन से धरना आंदोलन शुरू करेंगे। इस दौरान मुकेश पटेल, संतोष चौहान, बद्री सोलंकी, अनिल नरगांवे, मुन्ना मोरे सहित कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

