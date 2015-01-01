पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों की बदहाली का जिम्मेदार कौन?:बाजार में भिंडी 40 रुपए किलो, किसानों को मिल रहा 1 रुपए, इसलिए फसल पर ट्रैक्टर चला रहे

भिंडी की फसल जमींदोज करता किसान।
  • देशवासी महंगी सब्जी खरीद रहे, लेकिन किसानों को नहीं मिल रहा सही भाव

कोरोना के चलते एक बार फिर मप्र सहित देश के दूसरे बड़े शहरों में रात का कर्फ्यू लागू होने से किसानों में मायूसी है। मंडियों में भाव कम मिल रहे हैं। हाल यह है कि 1 रुपए किलो के भाव में किसान भिंडी और गिलकी बेचने को तैयार हैं लेकिन फिर भी खरीदार नहीं मिल रहे हैं। इसके चलते बड़वानी में किसान ने भिंडी के पौधों पर कल्टीवेटर चलाकर जमींदोज कर दिया।

बड़वानी जिला मुख्यालय से 5 किमी दूर ग्राम सजवानी के किसानों ने मजदूर लगाकर भिंडी और गिलकी तुड़वाई थी लेकिन सप्लाई नहीं होने से पशुओं को खिला दी। किसान विकास सोलंकी ने तो भिंडी के पौधों पर कल्टीवेटर चलाकर फसल ही जमींदोज कर दी। गांव के अन्य किसान विनोद ने बताया कि इंदौर मंडी में 4 दिन पहले भिंडी व गिलकी का भाव 16 से 18 रुपए किलो था, लेकिन शुक्रवार को एक से डेढ़ रुपए किलो रह गया।

भोपाल, इंदौर जैसे बड़े शहरों में नहीं भेज पा रहे सब्जियां
कर्ज चुकाने में होगी परेशानी
लॉकडाउन में 3 एकड़ में टमाटर और 4 एकड़ में लगी भिंडी उखाड़कर फेंकनी पड़ी थी। वहीं बैंक का 3 लाख रुपए कर्ज भुगतान करने के लिए फिर से 5 एकड़ में 16 किलो भिंडी का बीज लगाया था। फसल पर डेढ़ लाख खर्च किए। लेकिन भाव गिरने और सप्लाय नहीं होने से पौधों को जमींदोज करना पड़ा। इससे बैंक का कर्ज जमा कराने में परेशानी होगी।

दिल्ली मंडी में भी सप्लाई बंद
किसान सोलंकी ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के बाद से दिल्ली मंडी में भिंडी की सब्जी सप्लाई बंद है। इस कारण भी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। जबकि यहां से लॉकडाउन के पहले भिंडी के 50 वाहन खपत थी। एक वाहन में 500 से 600 पन्नी भिंडी आती है। एक पन्नी का वजन 20 से 25 किलो रहता है। सब्जियां नहीं तोड़ने पर पौधे पीले पड़ने की आशंका है।

रात में मंडी नहीं जा रही गाड़ियां
अंजड़ के सब्जी व्यापारी अमित यादव ने बताया कि इंदौर, भोपाल में रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लागू हो गया है। इस सूचना के बाद हम गाड़ियां नहीं भेज पा रहे हैं। जिले से रोजाना 20 पिकअप व 10 बड़े वाहन सब्जियों की सप्लाई होती है। फिलहाल सब रुका है।

लेकिन केरल में दाम फिक्स हैं
केरल एकमात्र ऐसा राज्य है जहां सरकार ने 16 सब्जियों के मूल्य तय कर दिए हैं। 1 नवंबर से राज्य के किसानों को सब्जियों के न्यूनतम मूल्य योजना का लाभ मिल रहा है। यह मू्ल्य उनकी लागत से 20% अधिक है। बाजार मूल्य तय कीमत से नीचे जाता है, तो उपज को सरकार ही आधार मूल्य पर खरीद लेगी।

