लोक अदालत:जमीन डूबी, मुआवजा भी नहीं, कर्ज चुकाने का दबाव

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • अवल्दा के डूब प्रभावित किसान पर 195809 रु. कर्ज, किसान ने बताया-

भास्कर संवाददाता | बड़वानी जिला न्यायालय में शनिवार को साल की आखिरी लोक अदालत लगी। इसमें पक्षकारों ने मौजूद होकर प्रकरणों का निराकरण करवाया। बैंक कर्ज के भुगतान को लेकर नोटिस मिलने पर अवल्दा निवासी डूब प्रभावित नहारसिंह पिता पून्या न्यायालय पहुंचे। बैंक कर्मियों से कर्ज भुगतान को लेकर चर्चा की। उन्होंने बताया 4 एकड़ जमीन है। इसमें से 2 एकड़ जमीन सरदार सरोवर बांध के बैक वाटर में डूब गई। मुआवजा भी नहीं मिला है। कर्ज की राशि जमा कराने के लिए अब बैंक वाले कह रहे हैं कि जमीन बेच दो। जबकि डूब क्षेत्र में जमीन होने से कोई खरीदार भी नहीं मिल रहा है। कर्ज चुकाने के लिए कुछ समय की मोहलत मांगी है। शनिवार को जिले के न्यायालयों की 17 खंडपीठों में लोक अदालत का आयोजन हुआ। इसमें 1422 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। इससे 2088 लोगों को सीधा फायदा हुआ। जबकि इन प्रकरणों में 3 करोड़ 1 लाख 24 हजार 602 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए। जिला सत्र न्यायाधीश राजेश गुप्ता, अपर कलेक्टर ऋतुराज सिंह ने लोक अदालत की शुरुआत की। लोक अदालत में जिला सत्र न्यायाधीश गुप्ता व महिला डेस्क प्रभारी एसआई रेखा यादव, आरक्षक आशा डुडवे, काउंसलर अनीता चोयल के प्रयास से शादी के 30 साल बाद मनमुटाव के चलते अलग रह रहे बालकुआं नेहरू सिर्वी व उनकी पत्नी कलाबाई ने एक-दूसरे को माला पहनाकर हाथ थामा। इसी तरह ग्राम पिपलूद के हीरालाल व उनकी पत्नी नीलम ने भी मनमुटाव छोड़कर साथ रहने का संकल्प लिया। दंपत्ति को एक-एक पौधा भेंट किया गया। इस दौरान बार एसोसिएशन के सदस्य, विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी, न्यायधीश व पक्षकार मौजूद थे।

इतने प्रकरणों का किया निराकरण : जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश गुप्ता ने बताया लोक अदालत में प्री-लिटिगेशन प्रकरण के अंतर्गत बैंक रिकवरी के 9054 प्रकरण रखे गए। इसमें से 215 प्रकरणों का निराकरण, श्रम विवाद के 29 में से 5, बिजली बिल के 638 में से 42, जलकर के 1570 में से 436 और अन्य विवाद के 1396 में से 610 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया। लंबित प्रकरणों में वाहन दुर्घटना के 542 प्रकरण में से 53, चेक बाउंस के 172 में से 19, अन्य विवाद के 62 में से 11, बिजली बिल के 654 में से 13 का निराकरण किया। लोक अदालत में राजस्व प्रकरण 52 रखे गए थे। एक भी प्रकरण का निराकरण नहीं हुआ।

