सार्थक दिवाली:लायंस क्लब सदस्यों ने 100 बच्चों को बांटे हैप्पी किट, 400 और बांटेंगे

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
आओं खुशियां बांटे के तहत लायंस क्लब सदस्यों ने भीलखेड़ा रोड बस्ती में 100 बच्चों को हैप्पी दिवाली किट का वितरण किया। क्लब के चेयरपर्सन राम जाट ने बताया दीपावली पर जरूरतमंद बच्चों को मिठाई, कपड़े व पटाखे बांटकर क्लब द्वारा त्योहार की खुशी साझा की। इस किट में दीपक, बाती, तेल, नमकीन, मिठाई और पटाखे रखे गए हैं। इसकी सहयोग राशि 201 प्रति किट रखी गई।

क्लब ने इस बार 300 किट तैयार किए, जो जरूरतमंदों को वितरित किए जा रहे हैं। शनिवार को भीलखेड़ा रोड स्थित बस्ती में 100 बच्चों को हैप्पी दिवाली कीट का वितरण किया। क्लब सदस्य अनिल जोशी ने बताया पिछले साल 500 किट का वितरण किया था। इस बार भी 500 किट बांटने का लक्ष्य है। अब तक 300 किट तैयार हो चुके हैं। क्लब की इस पहल की राज्य आनंद संस्थान भोपाल द्वारा सराहना की गई थी। इस दौरान पैरालीगल वालंटियर अनीता चोयल, शिवानी चोयल मौजूद थे।

कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने शनिवार को दुकानों में जाकर बच्चों के कपड़े, फल, बिस्किट, पटाखे, मिठाई खरीदी। इसके बाद गरीब बस्तियों में जाकर अपने हाथों से बच्चों का मुंह मीठा कराया। साथ ही उन्हें पटाखे, फल, बिस्किट व कपड़े वितरित किए। रामकुल्लेश्वर व सेगांव की गरीब बस्तियों में जाकर कलेक्टर ने बच्चों को पढ़ाई का महत्व बताया।

वहीं लोगों को नशाबंदी के लिए प्रेरित किया। फल खरीदने के दौरान फल विक्रेता को कलेक्टर ने 200 रुपए अतिरिक्त दिए। रामकुल्लेश्वर की बस्ती में बालिका शिफा मंसूरी को वर्मा ने मिठाई खिलाई। बालिका द्वारा उन्हें मिठाई खिलाने की इच्छा जताने पर मास्क हटाकर बालिका के हाथ से मिठाई खाई। इस दौरान एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर व अन्य अफसर मौजूद थे।

