पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:मकान में घुसा लोडिंग वाहन, जनहानि नहीं; सेंधवा-कुशलगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे पर रेहगून में हुआ हादसा

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सेंधवा-कुशलगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे पर आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं। हाइवे पर स्थित ग्राम रेहगून में शनिवार दोपहर करीब 4 बजे एक लोडिंग वाहन मकान में जा घुसा। राहत की बात है कि घटना में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। हादसे के बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ लगी। वहीं सूचना मिलने पर शहर कोतवाली से पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा। रात तक वाहन को हटाया गया।

हाइवे पर तेज रफ्तार वाहन चलाने के कारण आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं। सेंधवा-कुशलगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे पर स्थित ग्राम रेहगून में पाउडर से भरा लोडिंग वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर मकान में जा घुसा। पुलिस ने गांव में पहुंचकर मार्ग से यातायात बहाल कराया।

टीआई राजेश यादव ने बताया वाहन चालक संजय पिता विक्रमसिंह निवासी बाणगंगा इंदौर के खिलाफ लापरवाही से वाहन चलाने व अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है। चालक सेंधवा से पाउडर लेकर नर्मदा नगर स्थित शुगर फैक्ट्री जा रहा था। चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर मामले को जांच में लिया है। वहीं रात तक वाहन को मौके से हटाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें