पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपहरण:अपहर्ता के कब्जे से मुक्त कराई नाबालिग

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बहलाकर सीहोर के सोनखेड़ा ले गया था आरोपी, किया दुष्कर्म, जेल भेजा

शहर कोतवाली पुलिस ने अपहर्ता के कब्जे से नाबालिग लड़की को मुक्त करवाकर परिजनों के सुपूर्द किया है। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। 16 वर्षीय लड़की के परिजनों ने पुलिस से शिकायत की थी कि 1 सितंबर की रात 110 से सुबह 5 बजे के बीच अज्ञात व्यक्ति उनकी लड़की को शहर की कॉलोनी से भगाकर ले गया है। इस पर पुलिस ने अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू की थी। टीआई राजेश यादव ने बताया एसआई राजीवसिंह ओशाल, कविता कनेश, प्रधान आरक्षक महेंद्रसिंह, रश्मि, गेंदालाल, योगेश पाटील ने नाबालिग लड़की की तलाश शुरू की थी। मुखबिर से आरोपी व लड़की के सिहोर के ग्राम सोनखेड़ा में होने की सूचना मिली थी। इस पर टीम ने सोनखेड़ा जाकर उसकी तलाश की। लड़की को आरोपी के कब्जे से छुड़ाकर उससे पूछताछ की। इसमें उसने अपना नाम कनसिंह पिता लक्ष्मण सोलंकी (20) निवासी ग्राम पोखलिया थाना सिलावद हाल मुकाम ग्राम सोनखेड़ा जिला सिहोर का होना बताया। इसके बाद टीम आरोपी व नाबालिक लड़की को लेकर कोतवाली आई। यहां पर लड़की से महिला अधिकारी से पूछताछ करने पर उसने बताया करनसिंग द्वारा उसे बड़वानी से जबरन बहला-फुसलाकर सोनखेड़ा सिहोर ले गया। वहां पर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। लड़की काे उसके माता-पिता के सुपूर्द किया है। वहीं आरोपी को कोर्ट पेश कर जेल भेजा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें