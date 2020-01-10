पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:माइनर ओटी की पीओपी छत का एक हिस्सा गिरा

बड़वानी13 घंटे पहले
  • ऑपरेशन थियेटर में कोई नहीं था, इसलिए टला बड़ा हादसा

जिला अस्पताल में रविवार रात को माइनर ओटी की पीओपी की छत का एक हिस्सा गिर गया। लगातार बारिश के कारण अस्पताल की छत से पानी का रिसाव हो रहा है। इसके चलते पीओपी की छत का एक हिस्सा गिर गया। राहत की बात है कि इस दौरान कोई ऑपरेशन नहीं हो रहा था। अन्यथा बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

ओटी की पीओपी छत का एक हिस्सा गिरने की जानकारी सेामवार को डॉक्टरों को पता चली। सामान्य ऑपरेशन बंद कर दिए गए हैं। वहीं पीओपी छत का हिस्सा गिरने की यह दूसरी घटना है। इससे पहले महिला अस्पताल की ओटी की छत का हिस्सा गिरा था। जिला अस्पताल के कई कमरों में पानी टपकने से मरीजों व परिजनों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

वहीं लगातार बारिश होने व रिसाव के कारण जिला अस्पताल के मुख्य ऑपरेशन थियेटर की माइनर ओटी की छत की पीओपी एक हिस्से से गिर गया। राहत की बात है कि पीओपी छत का हिस्सा रात के समय गिरा। अन्यथा बड़ी घटना हो सकती थी। इसके बाद सामान्य ऑपरेशन बंद कर दिए हैं। जानकारी अनुसार ओटी में दरारें पड़ रही है।

महिला अस्पताल की ओटी में भी गिरी थी छत

9 सितंबर को महिला अस्पताल की गायनिक ओटी की पीओपी की छत का एक हिस्सा गिर गया था। भवन की छत से पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण पानी का रिसाव हो रहा था। इसके चलते पीओपी की छत का एक हिस्सा अचानक गिर गया था।

