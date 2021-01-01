पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुपोषित:प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा जिले के एनआरसी केंद्रों में भर्ती हुए बच्चे

बड़वानी6 घंटे पहले
बड़वानी में कुपोषित बच्चों को सुपोषित करने के लिए जिले 6स्थानों पर एनआरसी केंद्रों (बाल शक्ति वार्ड) का संचालन किया जा रहा है। यहां पर प्रदेश के सभी जिलों से सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों को भर्ती किया गया है। वहीं उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले एनआरसी केंद्रों की हर माह शासन स्तर पर ग्रेडिंग की जा रही है। इसमें बड़वानी जिले को पहला स्थान मिला है। पिछले चार माह से लगातार हमारा जिला पहले स्थान पर आ रहा है। इसकी मुख्य वजह है कि एनआरसी केंद्रों का माहौल बदला गया। अधिकारियों ने बताया जिले के एनआरसी केंद्रों पर घर जैसा माहौल तैयार किया गया। माताओं को समय बिताने के लिए टीवी की व्यवस्था की। बच्चों का उत्साह बढ़ाने के लिए खिलौना बैंक बनाए गए। हमारे जिले में इन चार माह में 683 बच्चों को एनआरसी केंद्रों में भर्ती कर सुपोषित किया है। जिले के 6 स्थानों पर कुपोषित बच्चों को भर्ती करने के लिए 40 पलंग की व्यवस्था है। वहीं बड़वानी को पहला स्थान, खंडवा छटवें, बुरहानपुर सातवें और खरगोन को 23 वां स्थान मिला है।

प्रदेश का पहला जिला, जहां खिलौना बैंक खोली
जिले के सभी 6 एनआरसी केंद्रों में कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा की पहल पर खिलौना बैंक खोली है। बड़वानी जिला प्रदेश का पहला जिला है। जहां के एनआरसी केंद्रों में खिलौना बैंक खोले गए। वह भी जन सहयोग से। यहां पर अधिकारी व अन्य लोग नि:शुल्क खिलौना उपलब्ध कराते हैं।

महौल बदला, फायदा हुआ
पहले एनआरसी केंद्रों में कम बच्चे भर्ती होते थे। जो होते थे, वह भी 14 दिन नहीं रुकते थे और परिजन घर ले जाते थे। अब पूरे 14 दिन बच्चों को भर्ती कराकर माताएं इलाज करा रही हैं। केंद्रों का माहौल बदलने के बाद से ये स्थिति बनी है।

अभी 2900 कुपोषित बच्चे
अधिकारियों ने बताया जिले में अभी अति कम वजन के 2900 बच्चे हैं। सभी को सुपोषित करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। एनआरसी केंद्रों का कलेक्टर लगातार निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं। ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा बच्चे केंद्रों में भर्ती हो और जिला कुपोषित मुक्त हो जाए।

