विवादित जमीन:स्थगन आदेश के बाद नपती, पोल उखाड़ने का आरोप

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
अंजड़ नाका स्थित विवादित जमीन पर रविवार को सर्वेयर द्वारा नपती करने का संबंधित भूमि मालिक ने विरोध किया। इस दौरान गालीगलाैज व विवाद हुआ। शहर निवासी जयकिशन शिंदे, संतोष शिंदे व जयंत शिंदे ने बताया इंदौर निवासी हेमंत वर्मा व आकाश सलामे द्वारा जमीन की रविवार को नपती की जा रही थी। सूचना मिलने पर हम मौके पर पहुंचे। विरोध करने पर उन्होंने हमारे से गालीगलाैज की। जबकि इस भूमि को लेकर कोर्ट में मामला विचाराधीन है।
शिंदे ने बताया पूछताछ करने पर सर्वेयर ने बताया अशोक राठौर, जितेंद्र निकुम के साथ हम जमीन की नापतौल करने आए थे। इसके लिए हमें जयंत मालवीय, डॉ. राजेंद्र मालवीय, डॉ. कैलाश मालवीय ने भेजा है। हम हमारा काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया नपती के दौरान जमीन पर लगे सीमेंट के पोल उखाड़ दिए गए। इस बीच शहर कोतवाली से पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने डॉ. मालवीय को बुलाने के निर्देश दिए लेकिन सर्वेयर द्वारा उन्हें फोन लगाने पर फोन नंबर बंद मिला। उन्होंने संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। उधर, अशोक राठौर व जितेंद्र निकुम ने बताया इस जमीन को लेकर हमने कोई नापतौल नहीं कराई है। इस जमीन से हमारा कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।
हमने नहीं कराई नपती
हमने किसी जमीन की कोई नपती नहीं कराई है। न ही किसी को भेजा है। बिना वजह हमारा नाम लेने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ मानहानि का दावा लगा सकते हैं।-डॉ. राजेंद्र मालवीय, बड़वानी

