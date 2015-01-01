पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आईजी ने किया निरीक्षण:रिकॉर्ड और सफाई व्यवस्था में लापरवाही, ग्रामीण थाना प्रभारी लाइन वर्मा अटैच

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेंधवा के ग्रामीण थाना प्रभारी को किया लाइन अटैच

पुलिस प्रशासन आईजी दो दिनी जिला दौरे पर आए थे। सोमवार को सेंधवा का दौरा किया और मंगलवार को बड़वानी का। निरीक्षण के दौरान आईजी को सेंधवा ग्रामीण थाने पर रिकॉर्ड व्यवस्थित नहीं मिला और सफाई व्यवस्था में भी कमी पाई गई। इसके चलते यहां के थाना प्रभारी बीआर वर्मा को बड़वानी लाइन अटैच किया गया है। साथ ही अन्य स्टाफ को चेताया गया है कि व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार करें। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को आईजी देशमुख जिला दौरे पर आए थे। सबसे पहले उन्होंने सेंधवा का निरीक्षण किया। पुराना एबी रोड स्थित सेंधवा ग्रामीण थाने का दो घंटे तक निरीक्षण किया था। इस दौरान रिकॉर्ड, सफाई आदि व्यवस्थाएं निम्न स्तर पाई गई। इसके चलते थाना प्रभारी को लाइन अटैच कर दिया गया। एसपी निमिष अग्रवाल में बताया इस संबंध में आदेश जारी हो चुके हैं। निरीक्षण के बाद मीडिया से चर्चा में आईजी में कहा था निरीक्षण एक सामान्य प्रक्रिया है। इसमें जो कमियां मिलती हैं उनमें सुधार किया जाता है। थाना प्रभारी वर्मा 5 जून को ग्रामीण थाने में पदस्थ हुए थे। मंगलवार को आईजी ने बड़वानी में पुलिस अधिकारियों सहित स्टाफ से मुलाकात की। हालांकि यहां पर आईजी को किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ियां नहीं मिली। फिर भी चेताया है कि व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार करें। शहर के क्राइम कम करें और लोगों को न्याया दिलाएं। किसी भी तरह से आम जनता को परेशानी नहीं आना चाहिए। आईजी ने डीआरपी लाइन का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही सैनिक दरबार यानि पुलिस स्टाफ की समस्याओं की सुनवाई की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें