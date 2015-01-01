पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काम शुरू:7 दिन में शुरू होगा नया वेदर स्टेशन किसानों को मिलेगी अपडेट जानकारी

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आकांक्षी जिले में शुमार हमारे जिले में नया वेदर स्टेशन लगेगा। इससे लोगों व किसानों को मौसम की सही जानकारी मिल सकेगी। इसको लेकर तलून स्थित कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र परिसर में खुदाई शुरू हो गई है। 7 दिन में नया स्टेशन शुरू होने के आसार हैं। वहीं 6 महीने में मेन्युअल वेदर स्टेशन लगाने की भी प्रक्रिया जारी है। इसके चलते यहां मौसम वैज्ञानिक आरएस सिकरवार की पोस्टिंग हो चुकी है। अभी यहां लगे पुराने वेदर स्टेशन के सेंसर खराब हाे चुके हैं। इस कारण मौसम की जानकारी नहीं मिल रही थी।

केंद्र परिसर में लगा वेदर स्टेशन 10 साल पुराना है। इसके तीन सेंसर खराब होने से अब यह बंद पड़ा है। वहीं लोगों व किसानों को मौसम की सटीक जानकारी नहीं मिल पा रही थी। पुराने स्टेशन के जरिए पूणे स्थित केंद्र को डाटा मिल रहा था। वहां से वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा तापमान व मौसम संबंधित जानकारी स्थानीय केंद्र को भेजी जाती थी। अब स्थानीय स्तर पर जानकारी मिल सकेगी। तापमान के लिए वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा कार्यालय के बाहर थर्मामीटर से अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही थी।

जानकारी अनुसार एक साल पहले वेदर स्टेशन को मंजूरी मिली थी। लेकिन कागजी कार्रवाई और तकनीकि कारणों से देरी हुई। नए वेदर स्टेशन के शुरू होने पर इन सभी परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगी। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के प्रधान वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एसके बड़ोदिया व नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. डीके तिवारी ने बताया भारतीय मौसम विभाग पूना व भोपाल के माध्यम से केंद्र परिसर में वेदर स्टेशन लगाया जा रहा है। 7 दिन में इंस्टॉलेशन होने के साथ इसके शुरू होने की संभावना है।

मेन्यूअली स्टेशन: जमीन के अंदर के तापमान की मिलेगी जानकारी
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में मेन्युअली वेदर स्टेशन भी लगेगा। अभी इसकी प्रक्रिया जारी है। इसमें 6 महीने से ज्यादा का समय लगने का अनुमान है। आब्जर्वर की पोस्ट भी रहेगी, जो डाटा लेंगे। मेन्युअल वेदर स्टेशन से किसानों को लाभ होगा। जमीन के अंदर 5 व 20 सेंटीमीटर गहराई पर सेंसी लगाकर मिट्‌टी का तापमान पता किया जाएगा। साथ ही फसल के अंकुरण और मिट्‌टी में नमी की स्थिति भी पता चलेगी। इससे किसानों को बोवनी से पहले फसल का चयन करने में सुविधा मिलेगी।

नए वेदर स्टेशन से मिलेंगी ये जानकारियां
उन्होंने बताया ऑटोमेटिक वेदर स्टेशन लगने से ऑटोमेटिक डाटा आएंगे। इसके तहत तापमान, बारिश, हवा की गति व दिशा, अधिकतम व न्यूनतम सापेक्षित आर्द्रता, सनसाइन ऑवर (सूर्योदय व सूर्यास्त के समय की गणना) की जानकारी मिलेगी। इसमें 12 सेंसर लगेंगे। जिसके जरिए ऑटोमेटिक डाटा मिलेगा। इसको लेकर हैदराबाद की कंपनी को ठेका दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया आकांक्षी जिलों में शुमार मप्र के 14 जिलों में ये स्टेशन लगाए जाएंगे।

सप्ताह में 2 दिन मिलेगा पूर्वानुमान
डाॅ. बड़ोदिया व डॉ. तिवारी ने बताया कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में जिला मौसम केंद्र इकाई लगाई जा रही है। मौसम का पूर्वानुमान की जानकारी सप्ताह में मंगलवार व शुक्रवार को जारी की जाएगी। इससे किसानों को बारिश, हवा की दिशा व गति सहित अन्य जानकारी मिल सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें