पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुदखुशी की कोशिश:नवविवाहित जोड़े ने किया कीटनाशक पीकर आत्महत्या करने का प्रयास

बड़वानी/अंजड़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंजड़ के नवलपुरा का मामला, दो दिन पहले की थी शादी

नवलपुरा निवासी नवविवाहित दंपति ने पारिवारिक विवाद में रविवार को कीटनाशक पीकर आत्महत्या करने का प्रयास किया। दोनों को इलाज के लिए अंजड़ अस्पताल लाया गया। दोनों की हालत गंभीर होने पर उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया है। दोनों ने दो दिन पहले ही शादी की थी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार नवलपुरा निवासी राजू पिता गोविंद ने नेहा पिता राजू सोसाड़ फलिया से दो दिन पहले घर से भागकर शादी कर ली थी। शादी करने के बाद युवक व युवती के परिवारों में समझौता न होने व रुपयों के लेने-देन को लेकर विवाद हुआ था।

इसके चलते नवविवाहित जोड़े ने कीटनाशक पीकर आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की। जिला अस्पताल में दोनों का इलाज जारी है। राजू की हालत सामान्य है। जबकि नेहा की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। पुलिस के अनुसार दंपति के बयान लेकर आगे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें