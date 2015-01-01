पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मुख्यालय पर नहीं रहने वालीं 43 आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को नोटिस जारी

बड़वानी2 दिन पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने स्वास्थ्य और महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अफसरों की समीक्षा की

विकासखंड पाटी मुख्यालय पर शनिवार को कलेक्टर ने स्वास्थ्य एवं महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारियों, सुपरवाइजरों, मैदानी अमले के कामों को लेकर समीक्षा की। विकासखंड की 193 आंगनवाड़ी में से अपने मुख्यालय पर नहीं रहने वाली 43 आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को शोकाज नोटिस देने के परियोजना अधिकारी प्रकाश रंगशाही को निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद भी वे मुख्यालय पर नहीं रहती है तो उन्हें हटाने की कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश भी दिए। कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने शत-प्रतिशत संस्थागत प्रसव कराने वाली एएनएम, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व आशा कार्यकर्ता के प्रयासों की सराहना की। वहीं जिन क्षेत्रों में अब भी घर पर प्रसव होते है, वहां के मैदानी अमले को आगामी बैठक तक शत-प्रतिशत प्रसव व गर्भवती महिलाओं की होने वाली जांच का लक्ष्य प्राप्त करने के निर्देश दिए, अन्यथा उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई का प्रस्ताव भेजने की चेतावनी दी है। कलेक्टर ने बताया हमारा बड़वानी जिला नीति आयोग के आकांक्षी जिले में शामिल हैं। इस कारण हम सभी की जिम्मेदारी है कि हम अपने दायित्वों का निर्वाह, सेवा मानकर करें। इससे जिला भी स्वास्थ्य व महिला बाल विकास विभाग की योजनाओं में देश के अग्रणी जिलों में शुमार हो सके। इस लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने में जो मैदानी अमला अच्छा प्रदर्शन करेगा उसे प्रशंसा पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। वहीं बार-बार चेतावनी व समझाइश के बाद भी अपने कार्यों में सुधार नहीं लाएगा, उसे पद से अलग करने की कार्रवाई प्रस्तावित की जाएगी।

जानकारी गूगल शीट पर दर्ज नहीं करने पर जताई नाराजगी
गूगल शीट पर जानकारी दर्ज नहीं होने से कलेक्टर ने नाराजगी जताई है। उन्होंने दोनों विभागों के सुपरवाइजरों व खंडस्तरीय अधिकारियों को चेतावनी दी है कि निरीक्षण के दौरान प्राप्त जानकारी को उसी समय गूगल शीट पर दर्ज करें। इससे एप के माध्यम से होने वाली समीक्षा के दौरान अपडेट व सही जानकारी उपलब्ध रहे। वहीं कलेक्टर ने एएनएम के टेबलेट पर दर्ज जानकारी का सत्यापन एप के माध्यम से करवाया। पिछली बैठक के दौरान विकासखंड पाटी में 292 प्रसव संस्थागत हुए थे। वही 214 प्रसव घर पर हुए थे। इस बैठक में यह संख्या बढ़कर संस्थागत प्रसव की 422 व घर पर प्रसव की संख्या घटकर 145 रह गई है।

