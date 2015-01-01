पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महेश्वर बांध:एनवीडीए के अफसरों ने महेश्वर बांध का किया निरीक्षण, कर्मचारियों से एकत्र की जानकारी

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  बांध का काम दोबारा शुरू होने के आसार, मप्र सरकार ने महेश्वर बांध के संबंध में मांगी रिपोर्ट

महेश्वर बांध स्थल पर मंगलवार को एनवीडीए के अफसरों ने पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही बांध के संबंध में कर्मचारियों से जानकारी एकत्र की गई है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट मप्र सरकार को भेजी जाएगी। अफसरों के निरीक्षण से बांध का दोबारा काम शुरू होने के आसार दिखाई दे रहे हैं। साथ ही वहां के कर्मचारियों को दोबारा आर्थिक तंग से मुक्ति मिलने की संभावना जागी है। मप्र सरकार के उच्च सूत्रों के अनुसार महेश्वर परियोजना को डब्ल्यूआरडी (एनवीडीए) द्वारा काम को पूर्ण करने की कवायद चल रही है। इस संबंध में एनवीडीए के विद्युत विभाग के एक्ज़ीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर सुनील कुमार ढाने व उनके सहायक यंत्री ने शार्ट नोटिस पर मंगलवार की सुबह बांध साइट स्थल निरीक्षण किया। पूरे प्रोजेक्ट का जायज़ा लेकर जानकारी एकत्र की। एक्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर ने कर्मचारियों से चर्चा में बताया मप्र सरकार ने इंदौर कमिश्नर (रेवेन्यू) से महेश्वर बांध की स्टेटस रिपोर्ट मांगी है। इसी सिलसिले में कमिश्नर इंदौर के निर्देश पर जानकारी लेने बांध स्थल पर पहुंचे हैं। बांध स्थल पर मौजूद कर्मचारी अजय पयासी, एस के जैन, भगवान शारदे, मुफज्जल हुसैन, राकेश सिटोले, सीताराम बामने, नरेंद्र नकुल, विकास वर्मा, शैलेंद्र मंसारे ने मौजूदा स्टेटस की जानकारी अफसरों को दी। सभी कर्मचारियों के लंबित बकाया वेतन, इम्प्लॉयमेंट पर विस्तृत चर्चा की है। इसे मुख्य बिंदु के रूप में उन्हें नोट कराया गया है।

अधूरे बांधों को पूरा करने का कर रहे प्रयास
उल्लेखनीय है वर्ष 2024 तक मप्र राज्य नर्मदा के मप्र के हिस्से में बहने वाली नर्मदा के उपलब्ध जल का उपयोग कर पाएगा। इसके बाद पानी पर गुजरात राज्य का अधिकार हो जाएगा। शायद इसी वजह से राज्य सरकार नर्मदा व उसकी सहायक नदियों पर बने अधूरे बांधों को पूर्ण करने की कवायद में तेजी लाने का सोच रही है। कर्मचारी डोंगर सिंह चौहान, बलवंत सोलंकी व सुदर्शन जैन के अनुसार हाल ही में भट्याण बुजुर्ग के संत सियाराम बाबा ने भी डेम के अधूरे निर्माण के संबंध में कहा था कि वर्ष 2021 याने नए साल में डेम का कायाकल्प होना निश्चित है।

