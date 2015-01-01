पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह समारोह:दोनों पक्ष के 100-100 लोगों के शामिल होने की ही अनुमति

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम ने ली मैरेज गार्डन संचालकों की बैठक, हाट बाजार में गायब हुई सोशल डिस्टेंस, बिना मास्क की खरीदी

विवाह समारोह में वर-वधु पक्ष से 100-100 लोगों को (कुल 200 लोग) ही शामिल होने की अनुमति रहेगी। कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने से सरकार ने नई गाइड लाइन जारी की है। इसको लेकर रविवार शाम को एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर ने मैरेज गार्डन, होटल, धर्मशाला व टॉकिज संचालकों की बैठक लेकर नियमों की जानकारी दी। वहीं रविवार को न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के मैदान व पाला बाजार मार्ग पर साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार लगा। दुकानों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंस गायब नजर आई। वहीं कई लोग बिना मास्क लगाए बाजार में खरीदारी करने पहुंचे। देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ ही मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होंगे। एसडीएम धनगर ने उन्हें नियमों का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
कल से होगी चालानी कार्रवाई : मास्क लगाने की अनिवार्यता को लेकर दो दिन अनाउंसमेंट कराएंगे, ताकि लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने और मास्क लगाने के लिए जागरूक किया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया सार्वजनिक स्थान पर मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों के खिलाफ मंगलवार से चालानी कार्रवाई होगी।
6 दिन में 80 लोग हुए कोरोना संक्रमित
पिछले 6 दिन में 80 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हुए हैं। शनिवार रात को 14 लोागों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2277 पर पहुंच गया है। इसमें से 2166 लोग इलाज के बाद घर लौटे हैं। 91 मरीजों का इलाज बड़वानी, सेंधवा व इंदौर के अस्पताल में जारी है। इलाज के दौरान 21 लोगों की मौत हुई है। सीएमएचओ ने बताया राजपुर के 4, बड़वानी 6, सेंधवा 1, बालसमुद 2, खजूरी के 1 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। रविवार को 6 मरीजों को इलाज के बाद आयसोलेशन वार्ड से डिस्चार्ज किया गया। 250 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। हेल्थ बुलेटिन अनुसार अभी तक जिले से 42972 लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए। इसमें 39028 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। 1534 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार में दुरुस्त करेंगे व्यवस्था
रविवार को लगे साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार में दुकानें पास-पास लगी थी। वहीं व्यापारी व ग्राहक बिना मास्क लगाए हुए थे। वहीं हाट बाजार में वार्ड 12 के पार्षद पति अब्दुल रहीम तिगाले व रोटरी क्लब सदस्यों ने हाट बाजार में लोगों को 1000 से ज्यादा मास्क वितरित किए। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस, सैनिटाइजर, मास्क लगाने की अपील की। इस दौरान अभिषेक उपाध्याय, भास्कर पंचोली, डॉ. अर्पित लाड़, मनीष जैन मौजूद थे।

