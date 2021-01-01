पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कम रिजल्ट आने पर वेतनवृद्धि रोकने के आदेश, शिक्षक बोले- ये तुगलकी फरमान

बड़वानी8 घंटे पहले
  • लोक शिक्षण ने शिक्षकों के लिए ये रिजल्ट तय किया-9वीं 59, 10वीं 64,11वीं 81 व 12वीं 73%

कम रिजल्ट पर वेतन वृद्धि रोकने के आदेश का शिक्षकों द्वारा विरोध शुरू हाे गया है। शिक्षकों ने लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय के आदेश को तुगलकी फरमान बताया है। साथ ही उनका कहना है कि जिले में कई स्कूलों में प्राचार्य और शिक्षकों के पद खाली हैं। इसको लेकर ट्रायबल वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के बैनर के तहत शिक्षकों ने जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध जताकर डीईओ को आवेदन दिया है। इसमें उन्होंने रिजल्ट के लक्ष्य संबंधित आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग की है। जबकि 7 महीने से स्कूल बंद है। वहीं 21 दिसंबर से शासन ने नियमित स्कूल लगाने के आदेश दिए। बावजूद विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति कम है। हेमेंद्र मालवीय, धर्मेंद्र भावसार ने बताया कोरोना महामारी के कारण पिछले वर्ष शासन ने कक्षा 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों को जनरल प्रमोशन दिया था। तय मापदंड अनुसार रिजल्ट न आने पर वेतन वृद्धि रोकने व अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी है। इससे शिक्षकों में आक्रोश है। उन्होंने बताया विभाग ने इस साल 9वीं कक्षा के लिए 59 फीसदी, 10वीं का 64, 11 का 81 और 12वीं का रिजल्ट 73 प्रतिशत निर्धारित किया है।

स्कूल बंद होने से रिजल्ट कम आने आसार, शिकायत

^ रिजल्ट के लक्ष्य को लेकर शिक्षकों का विरोध है। स्कूल भी बंद रहने से पढ़ाई नहीं हुई है। आदेश का पालन कराने के लिए प्राचार्यों को पत्र भेजा है। नए आदेश के तहत हम पर भी कार्रवाई होना संभव है। लक्ष्य हासिल करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। -अर्जुनसिंह सोलंकी, डीईओ बड़वानी

मापदंड निर्धारित करना उचित नहीं
विषय शिक्षक से पास होने का वाले विद्यार्थियों का ग्रेड वार लक्ष्य भी मांगा है। दूरस्थ क्षेत्रों में स्कूल होने से कई विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से भी वंचित रहे। वर्तमान में भी विद्यार्थियों काे स्कूल आना स्वैच्छिक होने से 30 से 40 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति कम है। लेकिन वर्तमान परिस्थितियों के मद्देनजर विभाग द्वारा मापदंड निर्धारित करना उचित नहीं है।

बोर्ड ने किया परीक्षा पैटर्न में बदलाव
प्राचार्यों के अनुसार माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने इस साल परीक्षा पैटर्न में बदलाव किया है। पेपर में 50 प्रश्न आएंगे। इसमें से विद्यार्थियों को 30 वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न के उत्तर ओएमआर शीट पर दर्ज करना होंगे। वहीं 20 प्रश्नों के लिए उन्हें उत्तर पुस्तिका दी जाएगी। बताया जा रहा है 20 प्रश्न के नंबर भी 4 से 5 अंक रहेंगे। यानी बेहतर रिजल्ट लाने में विद्यार्थियों को भी ज्यादा मेहनत नहीं करना होगी।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में शिक्षकों की कमी : दूरस्थ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के स्कूलों में गणित व अंग्रेजी के अतिथि शिक्षक नहीं है। बेस्ट ऑफ फाइव पद्धति के चलते विद्यार्थी अंग्रेजी और गणित विषयों की पढाई नहीं कर रहें है। इससे गणित और अंग्रेजी का परीक्षा परिणाम प्रभावित होता है। पिछले साल कोविड-19 के चलते कक्षा 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों को जनरल प्रमोशन दिया था। बावजूद इस साल कक्षा 9वीं में 59 प्रतिशत परीक्षा परिणाम का लक्ष्य रखा गया, जो अव्यावहारिक है।

जानिए... ग्रेडवार रिजल्ट आने पर विद्यार्थियों का ऐसे करेंगे आंकलन

ए प्लस- 80% या इससे ज्यादा नंबर वाले विद्यार्थियों का आंकलन। ए- 60% से 79% नंबर लाने वाले विद्यार्थी। बी- 45% से 69% नंबर लाने वाले विद्यार्थियों को चिह्नित किया जाएगा। सी- 33% से 4% नंबर लाने वाले विद्यार्थी।

नए आदेश लागू होने से पहली बार अफसरों की भी जिम्मेदारी हुई तय

प्राचार्य: कक्षावार दर्ज संख्या के आधार पर लक्ष्य तय करेंगे कि कक्षा में किस कैटेगरी के कितने विद्यार्थी हैं। डीईओ: सभी स्कूलों की विषयवार, कक्षावार तय फॉर्मेट के मुताबिक समीक्षा व मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे।

जेडी: शिक्षकों, विद्यार्थियों के सहयोग से लक्ष्य ‌व रिजल्ट की स्कूलवार समीक्षा करेंगे।

लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं करने पर शिक्षकों पर होगी चार तरह की कार्रवाई

1. 10% से कम रिजल्ट हाेने पर बख्श दिया जाएगा। 2. 11% से 20% कम रिजल्ट होने पर शिक्षकों का एक इंक्रीमेंट रुकेगा। 3. 21% से 40% कम रहने पर दो इंक्रीमेंट रोके जाएंगे। 4. 40% से कम रिजल्ट आने पर विभागीय जांच कराई जाएगी।

