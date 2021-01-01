पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुशासन अभियान:अवैध खनन व परिवहन के 4 मामलों में 32 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा लगाया जुर्माना

बड़वानी8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुशासन अभियान के तहत कलेक्टर ने अवैध खनन व भंडारण को लेकर की कार्रवाई

सुशासन अभियान के तहत रेत, मुरुम के अवैध खनन, भंडारण, परिवहन के 4 प्रकरणों में कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने 32 लाख 4 हजार 438 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। खनिज विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार कलेक्टर ने अवैध रेत भंडारण के लिए आरती निमाड़े अंजड़ पर 4 लाख 83 हजार 438 रुपए का जुर्माना, रेत खनन के लिए बाबू, यश जाट पिपलूद पर 1.50 लाख रुपए, अवैध रेत भंडारण के लिए अशोक जगदीश कुल्मी बावड़िया पर 3.48 लाख रुपए, अवैध मुरुम उत्खनन के लिए मोहम्मद इरफान बड़वानी पर 22.23 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। संबंधितों द्वारा राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत अन्य कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इधर...139 अतिक्रमणकर्ताओं से मुक्त कराई 8.75 हैक्टेयर सरकारी भूमि

सुशासन अभियान के तहत जिले में अब तक 139 अतिक्रमणकर्ताओं से 8.75 हैक्टेयर सरकारी भूमि को मुक्त कराया। कलेक्टर वर्मा की निगरानी में भू-माफिया, राशन माफिया, मंडी माफिया, भू-अर्जन माफिया पर प्रभावी कार्रवाई की है। कानून व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर 2 लोगों पर एनएसए व 32 लोगों पर जिला बदर की कार्रवाई हुई है। गाइड लाइन मुख्य रूप से बड़वानी में नावेल्टी काम्प्लेक्स, रणजीत क्लब, अंजड़ में पब्लिक स्कूल, सेंधवा में कॉम्प्लेक्स के खिलाफ की कार्रवाई शामिल है। दिसंबर में 6 भू-माफिया व 2 भू-अर्जन माफिया, जनवरी में 4 भू-माफिया, 5 राशन माफिया, 3 मंडी माफिया के खिलाफ केस हुआ। 14 जनवरी से 8 जांच चौकी बड़वानी, कल्याणपुरा, ठीकरी, अंजड़, निवाली, राजपुर, सेंधवा, खेतिया में स्थापित कर रेत परिवहन की 1078 व गिट्टी की 4292 ईटीपी जांच की है। 707 दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर 1506 नमूने जांच के लिए भेजे। 153 नमूने भोपाल भेजे। जबकि 522 नमूने चलित प्रयोगशाला से, 826 नमूने मैजिक बाॅक्स से जांचे। भोपाल भेजे 153 सैंपल में से 36 की रिपोर्ट आई। इसमें से 11 नमूने फेल हाेने पर न्यायालय में प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइजराइली डिफेंस ने ईरान पर हमले का शक जताया; जांच के लिए आज दिल्ली आ सकती है मोसाद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser