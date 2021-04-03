पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदिरा बाल रेल उद्यान:कागजों तक ही सीमित शहर के उद्यानों की दशा सुधारने के लिए बनाए प्लान

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • ऊपर से जा रहे बिजली के तारों को पांच साल में नहीं करा पाए शिफ्ट

शहर के उद्यानों में होने वाले विकास कार्यों को लेकर कई बार नपा अधिकारियों ने प्लान बनाए, जो कागजों में ही सिमट कर रह गए। यदि योजनाएं पूरी होती, तो लोगों को फायदा होता। शहर में नपा के 18 से ज्यादा उद्यान हैं। लेकिन एक भी ऐसा नहीं है। यहां तक की अधिकारी 5 साल में भी इंदिरा बाल रेल उद्यान के ऊपर से निकले बिजली के झूलते हुए तारों को तक शिफ्ट नहीं करा पाए।

उद्यानों के विकास को लेकर नपा में 10 जुलाई 2019 को हुए परिषद सम्मेलन के दौरान निर्णय लिया था, जॉगर्स पार्क में ओपन जिम लगाई जाएगी, जो नहीं लगी। इंदिरा बाल रेल उद्यान में सौंदर्यीकरण और विकास कार्य होंगे। अभी तक नहीं हुआ। इसके अलावा 4 सितंबर 2013 को हुई बैठक में जॉगर्स पार्क में मनोरंजन के साधन लगाने को लेकर चर्चा हुई थी। यह प्लान भी फेल हाे गया।

ये हैं इनके जिम्मेदार

नगरपालिका

क्योंकि शहर के उद्यानों की जिम्मेदारी नपा की है, लेकिन उद्यानों की हालत में सुधार नहीं आ रहा है। नपा ने इस साल उद्यानों में विकास कार्य कराने के लिए 11 लाख रुपए का बजट रखा था। जबकि गार्डनों की देखरेख के लिए अलग से कर्मचारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं।

नगर परिषद
क्योंकि नगर परिषद के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा परिषद की बैठक में निर्णय लेकर योजनाओं को पूरा किया जाता है। उद्यानों के सुधार को लेकर पूर्व में कई बार परिषद की बैठकों में निर्णय लेकर योजनाएं बनी, जो कागजों में ही सीमित रह गई। लेकिन अभी तक कोई काम नहीं हुआ।

^सतपुड़ा कॉलोनी के बगीचे में बाउंड्रीवाल का निर्माण हो रहा है। जहां बाउंड्रीवाल है, उनमें पौधारोपण करवाएंगे। जल्द झूले व मनोरंजन के साधन लगवाएंगे। योजना के अनुसार काम करवा रहे हैं।
-कुशलसिंह डोडवे, सीएमओ नपा बड़वानी

^कॉलोनियों में बगीचों की बाउंड्रीवाल बनवाई है। इंदिरा बाल रेल उद्यान में लाइन शिफ्ट कराने बिजली कंपनी को पत्र लिखा था। कंपनी स्टीमेट बनाकर दे तो आगे की प्रक्रिया की जा सके। जल्द ही बगीचों में संसाधन जुटाएंगे।
-लक्ष्मण चौहान, नपाध्यक्ष बड़वानी।

जानिए, उद्यानों की स्थिति
इंदिरा बाल रेल उद्यान : यहां बच्चों को मनोरंजन के साधन नहीं है। प्रकाश व्यवस्था के लिए डाली गई केबल की फिटिंग ठीक नहीं है। यहां चलने वाली बच्चों की रेल कई सालों से बंद है। इसे चालू कराया जाना था। ये उद्यान पूरे दिन लोगों के लिए नहीं खोला जाता। सिर्फ शाम 5 से रात 10 बजे खुला रहता है।

जॉगर्स पार्क : यहां बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए कोई साधन नहीं है। सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए लगाया फव्वारा भी कई सालों से बंद है। लॉकडाउन के पहले यहां कारपेट घास बिछाई थी। समय पर छटनी नहीं होने से खराब हो गई। यहां पर मनोरंजन के साधन लगाए जाने थे और ओपन जिम खोली जानी थी। ये दोनों कार्य नहीं हुए।

अन्य : शहर के इंदिरा बाल रेल उद्यान और जॉगर्स पार्क को छोड़कर अन्य सभी उद्यान वीरान पड़े हुए हैं। कई तो ऐसे हैं। इनमें लोग जाते तक नहीं। कुछ जरूर ऐसे हैं कि लोग पहुंच पाते हैं। कुछ ऐसे हैं, जिनमें बैठने तक की व्यवस्था नहीं है। इन सभी उद्यानों को संवारने के लिए नई परिषद ने प्लान तैयार किया था। वह भी कागजों में ही सिमट कर रह गया।

