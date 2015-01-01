पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:मुख्यमंत्री के आगमन की तैयारी, सभा में कराया जाएगा सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर का निर्देश पंडाल में बनाए जाए अलग-अलग 6 सेक्टर, ये जिम्मेदारी अधिकारियों को सौंपी

राजपुर में 27 नवंबर को आयोजित होने वाले जनजाति गौरव समारोह में प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान भाग लेंगे। इनके आगमन को लेकर जिला प्रशासन तैयारियों में जुटा है। कलेक्टोरेट में अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधियों की बैठक हुई। इस दौरान निर्णय लिया गया है कि कार्यक्रम में सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभा स्थल पर अलग-अलग 6 सेक्टर बनाए जाए और ये जिम्मेदारी अधिकारियों को सौंपी है। कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने बताया बैठक में कैबिनेट मंत्री प्रेम पटेल, राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. सुमेर सिंह सोलंकी सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि के साथ अधिकारी शामिल थे। बैठक के दौरान तय किया गया कि कार्यक्रम में सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए पंडाल में 6 सेक्टर का निर्माण कर उसकी जिम्मेदारी एक-एक राजस्व अधिकारी को दी जाए। इससे सेक्टर के अंदर लगी कुर्सियों के मध्य रखे जाने वाले अंतर को बरकरार रखा जा सके। इसके साथ ही तय किया गया कि सेक्टर के अंदर ही पेयजल व्यवस्था व हाथों को सैनिटाइज करने की व्यवस्था भी कराई जाएगी। इसी तरह स्टेज पर सिंगल-सिंगल कुर्सी पर बैठक व्यवस्था की जाए, जिससे स्टेज पर भी सोशल डिस्टेंस बनी रहे। सभा में शामिल होने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें