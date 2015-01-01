पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजपुर में सीएम की सभा:मुख्यमंत्री की आगवानी की तैयारी, धूल न उड़े, इसलिए मैदान पर चलाया जा रहा रोलर

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • तैयार हो रहा पंडाल और मंच, एक एकड़ से ज्यादा स्थान में चल रही तैयारी

राजपुर में 27 नवंबर को आयोजित होने वाले जनजाति गौरव समारोह में प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान भाग लेंगे। इसको लेकर तैयारी जोरो पर चल रही है। सभा के दौरान धूल न उड़े इसलिए मैदान पर पानी का छिड़काव करने के साथ ही रोलर से दबाई की जा रही है। अधिकारी भी लगातार क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ले रहे हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार राजपुर से एक किमी दूर स्थित सीएम की सभा होगी। यहां पर हाईटेक पंडाल तैयार किया जा रहा है। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन हो। इसके लिए पंडाल को क्षमता से ज्यादा बढ़ा बनाया जा रहा है। कर्मचारी सुबह से लेकर देर रात तक काम कर रहे है। कुछ काम रात में भी चल रहे है। वहीं आयोजनकर्ता भी लगातार बैठकों का आयोजन कर रहे हैं, ताकि सीएम की सभा में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग पहुंचे।
कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए हो रही बैठकें
राजपुर में आयोजित होने वाला कार्यक्रम बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती को लेकर हो रहा है। इसको लेकर जनजाति मंच के पदाधिकारी गांव-गांव में बैठक कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भी अलग-अलग स्थानों पर बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम को लेकर सभी तरह की तैयारियां की जा चुकी है। अंतिम चरण में तैयारियां चल रही है।

सभा में सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करना अनिवार्य
कलेक्टर के अनुसार कार्यक्रम में सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभा स्थल पर अलग-अलग 6 सेक्टर बनाए जाएंगे। ये जिम्मेदारी अलग-अलग अधिकारियों को सौंपी है। सेक्टर के अंदर लगी कुर्सियों के मध्य रखे जाने वाले अंतर को बरकरार रखा जाएगा। साथ ही सेक्टर के अंदर ही पेयजल व्यवस्था व हाथों को सैनिटाइज करने की व्यवस्था भी रहेगी। इसी तरह स्टेज पर सिंगल-सिंगल कुर्सी पर बैठक व्यवस्था की जाएगी। जिससे सोशल डिस्टेंस बनी रही। कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले सभी लोगों को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य रहेगा। जो मास्क पहनकर नहीं आएंगे। उन्हें सभा स्थल तक नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा।

स्वसहायता समूह : महिलाओं को 150 करोड़ का ऋण स्वीकृत

भास्कर संवाददाता | बड़वानी स्वसहायता समूहों की महिलाओं के आर्थिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ने से आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश का संकल्प पूरा हो रहा है। ये बात मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने ऑनलाइन बैठक के दौरान कही। सीएम ने बताया स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाओं को प्रदेश सरकार व आजीविका मिशन के माध्यम से आत्मनिर्भर बनने का अवसर मिल रहा है। इससे आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश के प्रदेश सरकार का संकल्प पूरा हो रहा है। बैठक के दौरान बताया कि प्रदेश सरकार प्रदेश के हर नागरिक को रोजी, रोटी व आजीविका उपलब्ध कराएगी। प्रदेश के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के रोटी, कपड़ा, मकान, दवाई, पढ़ाई, लिखाई व रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराना लक्ष्य है। बैठक के दौरान स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाओं को 150 करोड़ रुपए का ऋम स्वीकृत किया गया। महिला स्वसहायता समूहों को 150 करोड़ रुपए का ऋण ऑनलाइन वितरण किया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश के ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया, शिक्षा मंत्री इंदरसिंह परमार, अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव ग्रामीण विकास मनोज श्रीवास्तव, सीईओ आजीविका मिशन बेलवाल मौजूद थे। बैठक में ये भी लिए निर्णय - मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण से आत्म निर्भर मध्यप्रदेश का संकल्प पूरा होगा। आने वाले तीन चार सालों में पाइप लाइन बिछाकर घर घर नल जल योजना के माध्यम से शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे प्रधानमंत्री आवास के तहत पक्के आवास बनाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज से अब बेटा-बेटी के बीच भेदभाव समाप्त हो रहा है। महिलाओं की आय बढ़ने से वे अपने बच्चों की पढ़ाई पर ध्यान दे रहीं है। बड़वानी जिले के 301 समूहों को 3.22 करोड़ रुपए दिए - मुख्यमंत्री ने ऑनलाइन बैठक के दौरान बड़वानी जिले के 301 स्व सहायता समूहों के खातों में 3 करोड़ 22 लाख रूपए की राशि हस्तांतरित की। इसमें बड़वानी के 38 स्व सहायता समूह को 50.63 लाख, निवाली के 18 स्व सहायता समूह को 24 लाख, पानसेमल के 45 स्व सहायता समूह को 59 लाख , पाटी के 25 स्व सहायता समूह को 30.72 लाख, राजपुर के 26 स्व सहायता समूह को 34 लाख, सेंधवा के 34 स्व सहायता समूह को 40.60 लाख, ठीकरी के 115 स्व सहायता समूह को 84 लाख की क्रेडिट लिमिट का हस्तांतरण किया गया है।

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

