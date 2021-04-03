पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार:रोगों में बदल जाता है घमंड- योग गुरु सोनी

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
मनुष्य को जीवन में दो लोगों से अपने आप को सुरक्षित रखना होगा। पहला रोग और दूसरा शत्रु। घमंड रोग में बदल जाता है। यह एक तरह का विकार है। इससे बचें। शिविर में योग गुरु कृष्णकांत सोनी ने विद्यार्थियों से यह बात कही। उत्कृष्ट बालक प्रायमरी स्कूल पानसेमल में योग शिविर लगाया गया।

उन्होंने कहा रात्रि विश्राम के लिए घर, लेन-देन के लिए रुपया, शरीर के लिए भोजन-पानी जरूरी है। इन सभी जरूरतों के लिए मनुष्य दिन-रात मेहनत करता है। मनुष्य का सबसे बड़ा शत्रु घमंड है। घमंड के कारण वह सुबह उठकर योग, प्राणायाम का अभ्यास नहीं करने से शारीरिक संपत्ति का नुकसान कर रहा है।

कमजोर निर्णय क्षमता, कब्ज, गैस, मधुमेह, हड्डियों की कमजोरी का शिकार होता है। इन बीमारियों से निपटने के लिए दवाइयां खाने को मजबूर होता है। इससे उसकी उम्र कम होती है। इस दौरान प्रधानपाठक सुनीता वर्मा, शिक्षक सावित्री बरडे, भिखारीलाल वर्मा सहित स्टाफ व विद्यार्थी मौजूद थे।

तिल, पालक व मैथी का करें सेवन
योग शिविर में उन्होंने बताया कि सर्दियों के मौसम में गर्मी की आवश्यकता होती है। इस मौसम में तिल, पालक, मैथी, गुड़, शहद, सरसों का साग, सूखे मेवे का सेवन करने से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। सोनी ने विद्यार्थियों को योग आसन सिखाकर अपने समक्ष योग क्रियाएं भी करवाई।

