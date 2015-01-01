पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्यटन:राज्यसभा सांसद सोलंकी ने पर्यटन मंत्री को बताई नर्मदा में जहाज चलाकर पर्यटन को बढ़ाने की संभावनाएं

बड़वानी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्यसभा सांसद डाॅ. सुमेरसिंह सोलंकी ने मप्र की पर्यटन, संस्कृति व अध्यात्म मंत्री उषा ठाकुर से मुलाकात की। हालही में भास्कर में प्रकाशित उनके 16 आयाम के पहले बिंदु नर्मदा डेवलपमेंट से पयर्टन बढ़ाने का प्रोजेक्ट उन्हें मोबाइल में दिखाया। बड़वानी से स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी तक नर्मदा नदी में जहाज चलाकर पर्यटन की संभावनाएं बढ़ाने को लेकर चर्चा की। डाॅ. सोलंकी ने बताया मंत्री ठाकुर ने उनसे चर्चा कर रिपोर्ट केंद्र सरकार को भेजने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

निमाड़ व प्रदेश के विकास में पर्यटन के महत्व को लेकर दोनों के बीच चर्चा हुई। मंत्री ठाकुर के समक्ष उन्होंने अपना विजन पेश किया। इसमें उन्होंने बताया सरदार सरोवर बांध से निमाड़ में विकास की नई शुरुआत होगी। बड़वानी से स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी तक नर्मदा में जहाज चलाने की योजना प्रस्तावित है। डॉ. सोलंकी ने बताया नर्मदा डेवलपमेंट के तहत अंजड़-बड़वानी के बीच नर्मदा में जहाज स्टेशन बनेगा। यहां से सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा तक जहाज चलेंगे। यह भारत भूमि पर सबसे बड़ा जलमार्ग होगा। खास बात यह है कि इस परियोजना से पर्यटन का नया कॉरिडोर बनेगा। इससे पूर्वी भारत के राज्यों सहित देश-विदेश से उज्जैन, इंदौर, ओंकारेश्वर, महेश्वर, और मांडू तक आने वाले सैलानी नर्मदा के रास्ते स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी तक 165 किमी की यात्रा जहाज से तय करेंगे। साथ ही बावनगजा, नागलवाड़ी और बिजासन माता मंदिर के दर्शन, बंधान के झरने पर्यटन कॉरिडोर से जुड़ जाएंगे। पलायन रूकने के साथ बावनगजा की पहाड़ियों पर होटल बनने से सतपुड़ा के जंगलों में रहने वाली जनजातीय संस्कृति की पहचान पूरे विश्व में फैलेगी। साथ ही पर्यटन को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा। मंत्री ठाकुर ने डॉ. सोलंकी के प्रोजेक्ट की सराहना की। साथ ही पर्यटन के प्रमुख सचिव शेखर शुक्ला को मप्र शासन की ओर से केंद्र सरकार को रिपोर्ट भेजने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें