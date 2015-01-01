पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेत का खेल:रेत का अवैध कारोबार रोकने पांच विभागों पर जिम्मेदारी, फिर भी जारी

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
शहर सहित जिले में चल रहे रेत के अवैध कारोबार को रोकने के लिए एक माह पहले कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने पांच विभागों (खनिज, वन, पुलिस, राजस्व और आरटीओ विभाग) को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी और संयुक्त टीम बनाने के निर्देश दिए थे। लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। रेत माफिया अब भी रेत का खनन करने के साथ उसका परिवहन कर रहे हैं। रोजाना शहर में ही 20 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के माध्यम से रेत ग्राहकों तक पहुंचाई जा रही है। कलेक्टोरेट में 6 अक्टूबर को आयोजित जिला टास्क फोर्स समिति की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया था कि पांचों विभाग अधिकारी संयुक्त टीम बनाएंगे और कार्रवाई करेंगे। रेत का अवैध कारोबार करने वालों पर कठोर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे। फिर भी कुछ नहीं हुआ। रेत का अवैध कारोबार नहीं रुकने से शहरवासी डर के साए में जी रहे हैं। क्योंकि रेत परिवहन करने के दौरान कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए चालक तेज गति से वाहन चलाते हैं। साथ ही शहर की ऐसी गलियों से होकर वाहन निकाले जाते हैं। जहां पर रहवासी क्षेत्र हैं।

लाइव: दो घंटे के भीतर में 20 ट्रैक्टरों ने किया शहर में प्रवेश

भास्कर टीम ने शुक्रवार को तिरछी पुलिया के पास दो घंटे खड़े रहकर रेत लेकर शहर आने वाले वाहनों की हकीकत जानी। दो घंटे में ही रेत माफियाओं ने रेत से भरे 20 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को शहर में प्रवेश कराया। पहला वाहन सुबह करीब 6.25 बजे आया। इसके बाद हर 10 से 15 मिनट के अंतराल से वाहनों को शहर में प्रवेश कराया गया।

ऐसा है इनका सूचना तंत्र
चालक का मोबाइल कॉन्फ्रेंस पर रहता है। इसे सूचना देने के लिए एक व्यक्ति चूना भट्‌टी क्षेत्र में व एक कोर्ट चौराहे पर रहेगा। एक व्यक्ति वाहन से 50 मीटर आगे चलता है। जो सूचना देता है आगे रास्ता साफ है। इसके अलावा रेत माफियाओं के 1-1 व्यक्ति रास्ते में पड़ने वाले गांवों में तैनात रहते हैं। जो अधिकारियों के आने की सूचना संबंधित तक पहुंचाते हैं।

कार्रवाई तुरंत हो, इसलिए आरटीओ भी किया शामिल
बैठक के दौरान रेत के अवैध कारोबार में लगे वाहनों पर नंबर प्लेट नहीं होती। इसको लेकर कलेक्टर ने निर्देशित किया था आरटीओ को टीम में शामिल किया जाए। जिससे मौके पर वाहन के मालिक का पता लगाया जा सके। जिले में रेत की कमी को दूर करने के लिए रेत की 23 खदानों को शुरू करने की तैयारी पूरी हो गई है।

औपचारिकता: कभी-कभी पकड़ लेते हैं एक-दो वाहन
शहर में रेत का अवैध कारोबार रोकने के लिए जिम्मेदार विभागों के अधिकारी कार्रवाई करते हैं और कभी-कभी एक-दो वाहन पकड़ भी लेते हैं। जबकि इस रेत के अवेध कारोबार में सैकड़ों की संख्या में वाहन लगे हुए हैं। कार्रवाई के नाम पर केवल औपचारिकता निभाने का काम किया जा रहा है।

^ रेत का अवैध कारोबार रोकने के लिए प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जांच में लगे हैं। जल्द संयुक्त टीम कार्रवाई करेगी। खनन व परिवहन करते पाए जाने पर संबंधितों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -घनश्याम धनगर, एसडीएम बड़वानी।

