निरीक्षण:एसडीएम ने रणजीत क्लब भवन के ताले खुलवाए, शुरू करेंगे खेल गतिविधियां

बड़वानी6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉन टेनिस कोर्ट, बेडमिंटन, टेबल टेनिस हॉल सहित परिसर का निरीक्षण किया

लीज डीड उल्लंघन के आधार पर जिला प्रशासन ने रणजीत क्लब को अधिग्रहण कर लिया है। अब यहां खेल गतिविधियों का संचालन किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर रणजीत क्लब भवन के एसडीएम ने ताले खुलवाए और व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया। यहां पर रविवार से खेल गतिविधियां शुरू कराई जानी है। इसको लेकर रुपरेखा तैयार की गई। एसडीएम घनश्याम धनगर मंगलवार राजस्व व नपा अधिकारियों से साथ दोपहर में रणजीत क्लब पहुंचे। यहां पर पहली बार जिला प्रशासन ने रणजीत क्लब के ताले खुलवाए। एसडीएम ने बताया रविवार से रणजीत क्लब में टेबल-टेनिस, बेडमिंटन, लॉन टेनिस की खेल गतिविधियां शुरू की जा रही है। यहां पर कोई भी खिलाड़ी निर्धारित शुल्क जमा कर खेल सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके साथ ही क्लब की वार्षिक सदस्यता के लिए निर्धारित 1100 रु. की राशि जमा कर सदस्य बन सकता है। रणजीत क्लब में खेल गतिविधियों के लिए व्यवस्थाएं करने की जिम्मेदारी नपा सीएमओ कुशलसिंह डोडवे और खेल अधिकारी रूपसिंह को सौंपी है।

ताश पत्ते से संबंधित कोई खेल नहीं होंगे
एसडीएम ने बताया रणजीत क्लब में ताश पत्तों से संबंधित किसी भी तरह की खेल गतिविधियों का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। इसके स्थान पर क्लब में शतरंज व कैरम जैसी खेल गतिविधियां शुरू की जाएंगी।

