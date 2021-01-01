पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निलंबित:ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर सचिव निलंबित, रोजगार सहायक की सेवा समाप्त

बड़वानी8 घंटे पहले
ग्रामीणों की शिकायत सही मिलने पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ ऋतुराजसिंह ने पानसेमल ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत मतराला के पंचायत सचिव तनीलाल जाधव को निलंबित कर दिया है। वहीं रोजगार सहायक भूषण तेली की संविदा नियुक्ति समाप्त करने के निर्देश जनपद पंचायत पानसेमल के सीईओ को दिए हैं। ग्राम पंचायत मतराला का प्रभार ओसवाड़ा के पंचायत सचिव भगवानदास को सौंपा है। जिला पंचायत से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार गांव के कुछ लोगों ने कलेक्टर से शिकायत की थी कि ग्राम पंचायत में चल रहे निर्माण कार्य मजदूरों से न कराते हुए जेसीबी से करवाया जा रहा है। अपात्र लोगों को प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का लाभ दिया जा रहा हैै। इससे पात्र लोगों को लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। इस शिकायत की जांच करवाई गई, जो पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की गई है।

