तीन अलग-अलग हादसों:तीन हादसों में सात घायल, तीन गंभीर घायलों को जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • पुराने एबी रोड, जामली के पास व स्टेट हाइवे पर वासवी गांव में हुए हादसे

मंगलवार को शहर के पुराने एबी रोड, एबी रोड पर जामली के पास और वासवी गांव में हुए तीन अलग-अलग हादसों में 7 लोग घायल हो गए। इसमें महिला की हालत गंभीर है। पलसूद निवासी गुमान (28) पिता कलमदार पत्नी मनीषा (24) के साथ बाइक से पसलूद से चिथराई ससुराल जा रहा था। पुराने एबी रोड पर गोई पुल के पास शाम 6.30 बजे बाइक से टक्कर हुई। इसमें दंपती घायल हो गए। कुछ युवक दोनों को ऑटो से सिविल अस्पताल लेकर आए। गंभीर घायल मनीषा को जिला अस्पताल बड़वानी रैफर कर दिया गया। इसी तरह बाइक सवार गुरलाल पिता फूलसिंह (22) निवासी चिखली को एबी रोड जामली के पास मिनी ट्रक ने टक्कर मारी। इससे वो घायल हो गया। घायल गुरलाल को सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया। प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद उसे जिला अस्पताल बड़वानी रैफर कर दिया गया।

इधर... घायलों को 15 मिनट एंबुलेंस में करना पड़ा इंतजार
तीसरा हादसा सेंधवा-कुशलगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे स्थित वासवी गांव में हुआ। सियाराम पिता कालू (28) झांकर पत्नी छमीबाई (25), टीना (5) और पायल (3) के साथ बाइक से ससुराल मटली से निवाली जा रहे थे। इस दौरान वासवी के पास अज्ञात बाइक चालक ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे चारों घायल हो गए। 108 एंबुलेंस से सभी घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया। अस्पताल में दो स्ट्रेचर ही उपलब्ध हैं। दोनों पर घायल लेटे थे। इससे वासवी के घायलों को करीब 15 मिनट एंबुलेंस में इंतजार करना पड़ा। स्ट्रेचर खाली होने पर उन्हें अस्पताल के अंदर ले जाया गया। इलाज के बाद घायल टीना को जिला अस्पताल बड़वानी रैफर किया गया।

