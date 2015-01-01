पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:आकांक्षी जिले में बीमार व्यवस्था, झोली में पहुंची प्रसूता

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आकांक्षी जिले में शुमार पाटी विकासखंड में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं लचर हैं। गांवों व फलियाें में पहुंच मार्ग न होने से एंबुलेंस नहीं जा पा रही है। शुक्रवार रात ग्राम गोलपाटीवाड़ी निवासी मुन्नीबाई पति रुलसिंह को प्रसव पीड़ा हो रही थी। आशा कार्यकर्ता पसियाबाई व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता प्रमिला परिहार को सूचना दी गई। दोनों महिला के घर पहुंचे।

इसके बाद गर्भवती महिला को अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए परिजनों को बताया। महिला की सास ने प्रसव के लिए अस्पताल ले जाने से मना कर दिया। महिला का पति मजदूरी करने गुजरात गया था। आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व आशा कार्यकर्ता ने एएनएम सुधा रेसवाल को इसकी सूचना दी।

जच्च-बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ...

सूचना मिलते ही एएनएम टीकाकरण सत्र से महिला के घर पहुंची। महिला की सास को बहू की डिलेवरी के लिए अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए समझाया। इसके बाद सास ने सहमति दी। इमरजेंसी वाहन जननी एक्सप्रेस को फोन लगाकर बुलाया गया। महिला का घर एंबुलेंस के पहुंच मार्ग से दूर होने से परिजनों ने गर्भवती महिला को झोली में डालकर कंधे पर उठाकर एंबुलेंस तक पहुंचाया। अस्पताल में महिला की नॉर्मल डिलेवरी हुई। जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें