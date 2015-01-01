पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:5 दिन से नहीं निकल रही धूप, सब्जियों में बढ़ेगा कीट का प्रकोप, गेहूंं और चना फसल अभी सुरक्षित

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कृषि वैज्ञानिक बोले- इस तरह का मौसम इल्ली, रस चूसने वाले कीट व इल्ली के लिए रहता है अनुकूल

शहर सहित जिले में पिछले पांच दिनों से मौसम साफ नहीं हो रहा है। इस कारण से फसलों पर प्रभाव पड़ेगा। सबसे ज्यादा खतरा सब्जियों पर मंडरा रहा है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एसके बड़ोदिया का कहना है कि ऐसा मौसम कीटों (इल्ली, रस चूसने वाले कीट, सफेद मक्खी) के लिए अनुकूल रहता है। इस कारण इनका प्रकोप बढ़ सकता है। वहीं गेहूं और चने की फसले छोटी है। इस कारण ये अभी सुरक्षित है।
कीटों से बचाव के लिए ये करें किसान
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक डीके तिवारी ने बताया हवा में नमी बढ़ रही है। इस कारण कीटों को प्रकोप बढ़ेगा। इससे बचने के लिए किसान खेत का निरीक्षण करें। यदि इल्लियां मिलती है तो कीटनाशक दवा का छिड़काव करें। यदि जिस क्षेत्र में ज्यादा कोहरा छा रहा है तो उस क्षेत्र के किसान रात के समय खेत की मेंढ़ पर धुआं करें। इससे भी कीटों का प्रकोप कम होगा।
ऐसा मौसम होने का ये कारण : मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र और ऊपरी हवा चक्रवात बना था। जो कमजोर पड़ गया है। सेंट्रल एमपी में ऊपरी हवा चक्रवात बना हुआ है। इस कारण से कहीं-कहीं मावठा गिर सकता है।
ये होगा आगे : मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि आने वाले दो से तीन दिन तक ऐसा ही मौसम रहेगा। मौसम साफ होते ही ठंड बढ़ेगी।

