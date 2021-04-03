पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयकर दाताओं के लिए नई योजना लागू:प्रकरणों के निराकरण के लिए करदाता 28 तक करें आवेदन

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आयकर की विवादित पुरानी बकाया राशि के निराकरण को लेकर भारत सरकार ने विवाद से विश्वास योजना लागू की है। इसका लाभ ऐसे करदाताओं को मिलेगा, जिनके प्रकरण 31 जनवरी 2020 तक अपील के किसी भी स्तर पर लंबित हैं। इसके लिए आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 31 दिसंबर 2020 थी।

इसे बढ़ाकर अब 28 फरवरी किया गया है। गुरुवार को कर सलाहकारों व करदाताओं की बैठक में अफसरों ने यह जानकारी दी।

योजना अनुसार निर्धारित राशि 31 मार्च 2021 तक जमा की जा सकेगी। अपर आयकर आयुक्त रेंज-4 इंदौर व सेंधवा प्रभारी आरएस अंबेडकर, आयकर अधिकारी युवराज ठाकुर ने जिला मुख्यालय पर गुरुवार को कर सलाहकारों व करदाताओं की बैठक लेकर योजना की जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने बताया 31 जनवरी 2020 तक किसी करदाता का कोई प्रकरण किसी भी स्तर पर या अपील स्तर पर लंबित है, तो ऐसे प्रकरणों में इस योजना का लाभ लिया जा सकता हैं। इसके लिए संबंधित करदाता को 28 फरवरी 2021 के पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना अनिवार्य हैं। इसके बाद 31 मार्च तक निर्धारित राशि जमा की जा सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें