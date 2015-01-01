पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सत्संग...:संतों की संगत इंसान का बदल देती है पूरा जीवन : श्रीराधे चैतन्य महाराज

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

संतों की संगत इंसान का पूरा जीवन बदल देती है। भक्त ध्रुव प्रहलाद ने संत का संग करके परमात्मा को प्राप्त किया। उसी तरह संत सेवालाल महाराज ने मानव समाज के उद्धार के लिए सत्य का प्रकाश मार्ग दिखाया। उसे अपने जीवन में उतारकर परमपिता परमेश्वर की बगिया के फूल बने। इससे पूरी दुनिया उसे श्रेष्ठ जीवन के रूपी फूल से खुशबू ले। ग्राम लालपुरा में अखिल भारतीय चैतन्य साधक परिवार के संस्थापक संत श्री लक्ष्मण चैतन्य बापू के शिष्य श्रीराधे चैतन्य महाराज चारुकेश्वर आश्रम ने सत्संग के माध्यम से कहा। उन्होंने कहा परमपिता परमेश्वर अच्छे आचरण व व्यवहार से प्रसन्न होते हैं। धर्म ग्रंथ में बताया। प्रसन्न चित्त से परमात्मा का दर्शन होता है। इस दौरान यशवंत पंवार, आशाराम पंवार, मानसिंह राठौर, किशोरीलाल महाराज, प्रहलाद पंवार सहित अन्य भक्त मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें