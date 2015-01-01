पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:बिजली कंपनी को दिनभर में मिली 150 से ज्यादा शिकायतेंं

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई हिस्सों में बंद स्ट्रीट लाइट, सर्विस लाइन पर कार्बन जमने, लाइट बंद होने की आई शिकायतें

बारिश के बाद शहर में बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। शहर के कई हिस्सों में घरों की बिजली गुल हो गई। रात तक कई क्षेत्रों में स्ट्रीट लाइट बंद रही। इसके चलते लोगों के कामकाज प्रभावित हुए। साथ ही रात में आवाजाही में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। दिन भर में बिजली कंपनी के पास 150 से ज्यादा शिकायतें आई।

शहर में सुबह से बारिश का दौर शुरू हुआ। दिनभर रूक-रूककर बारिश होती रही। वहीं लोगों के घर व दुकानों की बिजली बंद होने से परेशानी बढ़ गई। बार-बार बिजली बंद-चालू होती रही। इसके चलते लोगों के काम प्रभावित हुए। दोपहर बाद एमजी रोड पर दुकानों की बिजली बंद होने से व्यापारी परेशान होते नजर आए।

रात 7.30 बजे से अंजड़ नाका क्षेत्र में बिजली बंद हो गई। बिजली बंद होने से फाेटोकॉपी, आटा चक्की, बिजली उपकरणों की मरम्मत सहित अन्य काम प्रभावित हुए। वहीं महिलाओं को घर में काम करने में परेशानी हुई। बिजली कंपनी के जेई प्रेमचंद पटेल ने बताया सर्विस लाइन में केबल जमने, लाइट बंद होने की 150 से ज्यादा शिकायतें आई। दिनभर कर्मचारी लाइन दुरुस्त करने में लगे रहे। वहीं शाम को स्ट्रीट लाइट बंद होने की शिकायतें आई। इसे भी दुरूस्त कराया गया। कुछ क्षेत्रों में रात तक स्ट्रीट लाइट चालू कराई गई।

बिजली बिल जमा करने का शेड्यूल बदल गया। इस बार उपभोक्ताओं को 10 तारीख तक बिल जमा कराने की आखिरी तारीख थी। जबकि पहले 15 से 20 तारीख तक बिल जमा होते थे। जेई पटेल ने बताया रीडिंग शेड्यूल व बिल शेड्यूल में बदलाव किया गया है। शासन की मंशा है कि जिस महीने रीडिंग ली जाए, उसी महीने में उपभोक्ताओं को बिल दिया जाए। इस कारण व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया है। वहीं उपभोक्ताओं पर बिल भी बकाया है। अभी 1.10 करोड़ रुपए की वसूली करना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें