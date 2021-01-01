पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संविधान के दायरे में रहकर संघर्ष:ऐसे 'गण' की कहानी जिन्होंने 'तंत्र' से लड़ी लड़ाई, हक हासिल किया

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
अमजद मंसूरी।
अमजद मंसूरी।
  • इनकी कामयाबी ऐसे लोगों के लिए मिसाल जो सिस्टम से परेशान हैं लेकिन आवाज नहीं उठाते

भारत के संविधान की प्रस्तावना शुरु होती है-’हम भारत के लोग भारत को...’ जैसे शब्दों के साथ। यानी देश के लिए उसके नागरिक ही सबसे पहले आते हैं। देश के गणतंत्र घोषित होने के बाद गण यानी जनता को तंत्र यानी सिस्टम से कई शिकायतें रहीं। कई बार तंत्र ने भी गण को नजरंदाज किया लेकिन लोगों की हार न मानने की जिद ने गणतंत्र को और मजबूती दी। निमाड़ के ऐसे ही गण की कहानी पढ़िए जिन्होंने तंत्र से मिली उपेक्षा के बाद हार नहीं मानी। लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी और हक हासिल किया।

स्वीमिंग पूल में बेटे की मौत के बाद साढ़े 3 साल लड़ी लड़ाई, क्लब अब अधिग्रहित

बात 8 जुलाई 2017 की है। जिले के अंजड़ क्षेत्र में रहने वाले अमजद मंसूरी के 7 साल के बेटे मोहम्मद शाहीद उर्फ अमन का शव बड़वानी शहर के रणजीत क्लब में मिला। उसका शव स्वीमिंग पूल में पड़ा था। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम किया लेकिन क्लब के खिलाफ लापरवाही के लिए कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।मंसूरी कहते हैं- क्लब से शहर के रसूखदार लोग जुड़े थे।

जिला न्यायालय से लेकर हाईकोर्ट तक लड़ाई लड़ने और प्रशासन के 50 से ज्यादा शिकायत करने का नतीजा सामने आया। क्लब की जांच हुई तो पता चला कि क्लब का संचालन अवैध तरीके से किया जा रहा था। हाल ही में कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने आखिरकार जांच के बाद बिना अनुमति निर्माण की शिकायत को सही पाया और क्लब को अधिग्रहित कर लिया।

फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता में गोल्ड मैडल जीता था अमन ने

मंसूरी ने बताया अंजड़ के निजी स्कूल में उनका बेटा मोहम्मद शाहीद उर्फ अमन दूसरी कक्षा में पढ़ता था। फुटबाॅल स्पर्धा में उसने गोल्ड मैडल जीता था। लेकिन क्लब सदस्यों की लापरवाही से बेटा हमेशा के लिए दूर चला गया। अब स्वीमिंग पुल तोड़ने तक लड़ाई जारी रखूंगा।

खुद के क्वार्टर से शुरू हुआ था संघर्ष, अब दूसरों की हक की लड़ाई भी लड़ रहे बुजुर्ग

बुरहानपुर। महाजनापेठ के 6वीं पास 67 वर्षीय बालचंद शिंदे। नेपानगर कागज मिल में इलेट्रीशियन रहे। मिल एरिया में क्वार्टर नहीं मिला तो कपड़े-चप्पल त्याग दिए। 33 साल में तीन कोर्ट से पक्ष में फैसला आया। अब वेतन के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लड़ रहे हैं। वर्ष 1979 में बतौर दैनिक वेतनभोगी नेपा मिल में काम शुरू किया।

वर्ष 1980 में नियमित हुए। शर्त थी कि क्वार्टर मिलने तक बुरहानपुर से अप-डाउन करेंगे। प्रबंधन ने उन्हें नेपानगर में रहने को मजबूर किया। 1988 में श्रम कोर्ट में केस लगाया। यहां से केस इंदौर औद्योगिक न्यायालय पहुंचा। यहां से जीतने पर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगाई। मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पहुंचा। तीनों कोर्ट से शिंदे के पक्ष में फैसला आया।

कोर्ट में अब इन मामलों के लिए लड़ रहे हैं बालचंद

  • ड्रेनेज कम फुटपाथ में भ्रष्टाचार का मामला हाईकोर्ट में। लोकायुक्त जांच जारी।
  • सीजेआईटी कोर्ट में न्यायालयों के लिए लगाई याचिका में न्यायालय में जज, अधिवक्ता, पक्षकार, कर्मचारियों के बैठने, शौचालय, बार एसोसिएशन, पानी, आने-जाने के खर्च की सुविधा की मांग की।

786 रुपए की पेंशन के लिए 8 साल तक लड़ी लड़ाई, हासिल करके ही दम लिया

सनावद (खरगोन)। जनहित में काम करने और पिंडारियों के आतंक से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए 1867 में चीफ कमिश्नर ऑफ इंडिया ने ठाकुर बहादुर सिंह सोलंकी को शौर्य के लिए पेंशन शुरू किया था। ये पेंशन वंशागत था। 2008 में ठाकुर बहादुर सिंह सोलंकी का निधन हो गया। चूंकि पेंशन का फैसला आजादी से पहले का था इसलिए सरकार ने इस पेंशन को बंद कर दिया।

ठाकुर बहादुर सिंह के बेटे भीमसिंह सोलंकी ने इस पेंशन को परिवार के गौरव और पिता की देश के प्रति समर्पण की भावना से जोड़कर देखा और इस पेंशन को दोबारा बहाल कराने के लिए संघर्ष का रास्ता चुना। करीब 8 साल तक लगातार प्रयास, सरकार को कई चिट्ठियां लिखने और कई जनप्रतिनिधियों से शिकायत के बाद आखिरकार हक मिला।

मध्यप्रदेश में सिर्फ सात लोगों को मिलती थी ये पेंशन

भीमसिंह सोलंकी ने बताया करीब 8 साल पहले अफसरों ने कहा कि ऐसी पेंशन किसी और को मिलती हो तो इसकी जानकारी दें। खोजबीन करने पर पता चला कि ब्रिटिश शासनकाल में ऐसी पेंशन मप्र के 7 लोगों को मिलती थी। इसमें शाजापुर का एक परिवार भी शामिल हैं।

