पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:कुत्तों का आतंक होगा कम, नगर पालिका ने अभियान चलाकर पकड़े 25 से ज्यादा

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमले ने बस स्टैंड सहित शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से पकड़े कुत्ते

शहर में कुत्तों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है और लोगों को काट रहे है। इस तरह की परेशानी से लोगों को बचाने के लिए नगर पालिका ने सोमवार को अभियान चलाकर शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से 25 से ज्यादा कुत्ते पकड़े। वहीं शहरवासियों की मांग है कि अभियान को लगातार चलाया जाए और शहर से सभी ऐसे कुत्तों को पकड़ा जाए जो सड़कों पर घूमते (पालतू नहीं है) है। नगर पालिका अधिकारियों के अनुसार बस स्टैंड, सतपुड़ा कॉलोनी,चंचल चौराहा, पाला बाजार सहित शहर के अन्य क्षेत्रों में नपा अमले ने पहुंचकर कुत्तों को पकड़ा। जिन्हें अब जंगल में ले जाकर छोड़ा जाएगा। वहीं शहरवासियों का कहना है कि नपा कुत्तों को पकड़ती है। लेकिन फिर भी शहर में कुत्तों की संख्या कम नहीं होती। कुत्तों की वजह से गली-मोहल्लों में लोगों का आना-जाना मुश्किल हो गया है। 10 से 15के झुंड में कुत्ते घूमते है। जो बाइक चालकों के पीछे दौड़ते है। साथ ही रात में भी शोरगुल करते है। हालांकि अब लोगों को कुछ हद तक राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें