कपास की बंपर आवक:व्यापारी 3700 में मांग रहे थे, विरोध के बाद सीसीआई ने 5496 रु. में खरीदा

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
अंजड़ कृषि उपज मंडी में अभी कपास की बंपर आवक हो रही है। इस दौरान किसानों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मंगलवार को सीसीआई ने कुछ किसानों का कपास खरीदने से मना कर दिया। इसके विरोध में किसानों ने मंडी गेट के सामने बैलगाड़ी लगाकर बंद किया। विरोध बढ़ता देख मौके पर तहसीलदार पहुंचे और जिस किसान का सीसीआई ने कपास खरीदने से मना कर दिया था। उसी का 5496 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से खरीदा। जबकि इसी किसान से व्यापारी 3700 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से कपास मांग रहे थे। जानकारी के अनुसार रोजाना की तरह मंगलवार को बड़ी संख्या में किसान कृषि उपज मंडी पहुंचे। नीलामी चल रही थी। इस दौरान सीसीआई जो सबसे ज्यादा उच्च क्वालिटी का कपास है। उसकी ही खरीदी कर रही थी। जो थोड़ा हल्का था, उसकी खरीदी करने से मना कर रही थी। इसका एक किसान ने विरोध जताया। इसे देखते ही अन्य किसानों ने भी विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया। नीलामी बंद हो गई और सूचना तहसीलदार भागीरथ बाखला तक पहुंची। तहसीलदार ने किसानों से चर्चा की और सीसीआई अधिकारियों को किसानों का कपास खरीदी के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद सीसीआई ने खरीदा। किसान रामू यादव ने बताया कि मेरा कपास अच्छा और सूखा था। लेकिन सीसीआई ने नही खरीदा। इस कपास को व्यापरियों ने 3700 रुपए क्विंटल खरीदा था। विरोध किया तो सीसीआई ने अच्छे भाव में खरीदा। वहीं किसान सचिन यादव, जितेन्द्र पाटीदार ने आरोप लगाया सीसीआई किसानों के साथ भेदभाव कर रही है। कुछ किसानों ने बताया मंडी में पहुंचने वाली वाहनों और बैलगाड़ी में टोकन लगाने में भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। जो वाहन पहले आता है। उसमें बाद में टोकन लगाया जाता है। नीलामी के दौरान पहले आने वाले किसानों का बाद में नंबर लगता है।

अच्छा कपास है तो सीसीआई को करनी होगी उसकी खरीदी
^ जानकारी लगने के बाद मंडी पहुंचे। सीसीआई को निर्देशित कर किसानों के कपास की खरीदी कराई गई। अच्छा कपास है तो सीसीआई खरीदी करने से मना नहीं कर सकती।
-भागीरथ बाखला, तहसीलदार अंजड़।

तय मापदंडों के आधार पर ही की जा रही है कपास खरीदी
^ सीसीआई सेंटर प्रभारी ने बताया हल्का कपास होने की वजह से कुछ किसानों का कपास नहीं खरीदा जा रहा था। तय मापदंडों के आधार पर ही सीसीआई कपास खरीदी करती है।
-शरद मस्के, केंद्र प्रभारी सीसीआई।

