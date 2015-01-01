पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दो हादसाें में दो की मौत:मजदूरों से भरा अनियंत्रित पिकअप वाहन डिवाइडर पर पलटा, 1 की मौत, 23 घायल

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली ग्राम बकवाड़ी के पास और दूसरी सेंधवा के ग्राम जामन्या के पास हुई घटना

आगरा-मुंबई राजमार्ग पर स्थित ग्राम बकवाड़ी के पास मंगलवार को अनियंत्रित होकर मजदूरों से भरा पिकअप वाहन एमपी 04 जीए 8729 पलट गया। हादसे में 24 मजदूर घायल हुए। वाहन से जुलवानिया में फोन लाइन की केबल डालने की खुदाई में मजदूरी करने आ रहे थे। दो गंभीर घायल को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया। इसमें से एक मजदूर बलराम पिता पर्वत (30) निवासी मक्सी जिला खरगोन की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। घायलों ने बताया घटना के दौरान ये सभी मजदूर खरगोन जिले के मक्सी के अलावा गुजरी, कुकड़िया, मेलखेड़ी, गुजरी व आसपास गांवों के निवासी बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों ने बताया कमानी पट्‌टा टूटने से वाहन असंतुलित होकर पलटा। घायल रामचंद्र ने बताया मोड़ पर वाहन नियंत्रित नहीं हुआ आैर डिवाइडर पर चढ़कर पलट कर सड़क की दूसरी ओर गुजरी रोड पर जा गिरा। जानकारी अनुसार वाहन में मजदूरी खड़े-खड़े 80 किमी दूर से आ रहे थे। इसमें छोटे-छोटे बच्चे व महिलाएं भी शामिल है। डॉ. मनोज कदम ने बताया 2 गंभीर घायलों को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। इसमें से एक के सिर में गंभीर चोट आई थी। इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

तीन बच्चे हैं मृतक बलराम के
मृतक बलराम के दो लड़के व एक लड़की है। तीनों बच्चों की आयु 4 से 5 साल है। घटना के दौरान मृतक की पत्नी रीनाबाई भी साथ में थी। वहीं घायल रामचंद्र के पैर में चोट आई है। 3

रास्ते में 2 बार घटना होने से बची
घायलों ने बताया मक्सी से लेकर बकवाड़ी के बीच दो बार पहले भी रास्ते में घटना होते-होते बची। लेकिन तीसरी बार बकवाड़ी के पास वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। चालक वाहन तेज गति से चल रहा था। इसके चलते वाहन पलट गया।

जानिए... ये हुए घायल
हादसे में भीमसिंह, संतोष कुंवरसिंह, प्रिया संतोष, अनीता संतोष, शिवम रमेश, राजू कृष्णा, सुनिल शोभाराम, अर्चना पिता देवीसिंह, प्रदीप जगदीश, ममता सुनील मक्सी, अनसिंह मोहन गुजरी, प्रकाश कन्हैया कुकड़िया, राजपाल शांतिलाल मेलखेड़ी, दीपक सोहन मक्सी, मुनिम दगड़िया मेलखेड़ी, सपना सुनील मक्सी, नानूराम शंकर, दिनेश नानूराम मक्सी, धर्मेंद्र कृष्णा पलासिया, सुनील नानूराम, अनिल धनिया मेलखेड़ी, अनिल त्रिलोकचंद गुजरमोला, सुनीता राधेश्याम मक्सी, रीना बलराम, बलराम पर्वत, रामचंद्र कालू मक्सी घायल हुए हैं।

इधर... ट्रक के पीछे घुसा मिनी ट्रक, नीचे गिरकर घायल क्लीनर की मौत
बिजासन घाट | एबी रोड पर जामन्या गांव के पास टावर घाट में मिनी ट्रक आगे चल रहे ट्रक में जा घुसा। जिससे मिनी ट्रक के क्लीनर की मौत हो गई। बिजासन चौकी के प्रधान आरक्षक बुधिया ने बताया हादसा सोमवार रात करीब 12 बजे हुआ। मिनी ट्रक एमपी46एच0535 के चालक राकेश(35)पिता गुलाब निवासी राजपुर ने बताया राजपुर से शिरपुर पपीता भरने जा रहे था। जामनिया गांव के आगे चल रहे ट्रक एचआर 55वी4749 के चालक ने गति धीमी की जिससे मिनी ट्रक आगे चल रहे ट्रक में जा घुसी। जिससे मिनी ट्रक का क्लीनर दीपक (26)पिता फट्टूलाल सोलंकी निवासी डानोद (राजपुर) को नीचे गिरकर घायल हो गया। हाईवे एंबुलेंस से उसे सेंधवा सिविल अस्पताल भेजा गया। इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। बिजासन पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर ट्रक को बिजासन चौकी खड़ा करवाया। वहीं मिनी ट्रक को हाइवे के कर्मचारियों व ग्रामीणों ने धक्का लगाकर रोड से हटाया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें