सुविधा में देरी:बिल भुगतान नहीं होने से बंद हुआ अंडर ग्राउंड सीवरेज का काम

बड़वानी5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • दो साल पहले शुरू हुआ था काम, बार-बार काम बंद होने से अब तक 22 किमी ही डाली जा सकी लाइन

शहरवासियों के घरों से निकलने वाले गंदे पानी को नर्मदा में मिलने से रोकने और शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने के उद्देश्य से शहर में 105 करोड़ रुपए से अंडरग्राउंड सीवरेज लाइन डालने का काम 2019 में शुरू किया गया था। बार-बार बंद होने की वजह से गति धीमी चल रही है। अब काम फिर बंद हो गया है। पिछले एक माह से काम बंद है। निर्माण कंपनी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि शासन ने बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया। इसलिए काम बंद चल रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार 105 करोड़ करोड़ रुपए से पूरे शहर में करीब 220 किमी लंबी अंडर ग्राउंड सीवरेज लाइन डाली जानी है। एक साल बीतने के बाद भी निर्माण कंपनी केवल 22 किमी ही लाइन डाल पाई है। इस एक साल में 10 से ज्यादा बार अलग-अलग कारणों से काम बंद हुआ। वहीं कंपनी ने जिन स्थानों पर पाइप लाइन डाली है। उन स्थानों पर बनाए गए चैंबर जमीन से ऊपर होने के कारण दुर्घटना होने का खतरा बना हुआ है। इसके अलावा जिन स्थानों पर सीसी रोड खोदकर लाइन डाली गई है। वहां मिट्‌टी से भराव किया है। निर्माण कंपनी को अंजड़ नाका व कुकरा बसाहट के पास इंटरमीडियट पंप (जहां गंदा पानी एकत्रित किया जाएगा) और भीलखेड़ा के पास ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (यहां गंदा पानी साफ होकर नर्मदा में मिलेगा) का निर्माण कार्य भी अधूरा है। अब तक 10 फीसदी काम भी नहीं हुआ है। ^ शासन से राशि का भुगतान नहीं किया गया। इस कारण से काम बंद है। भुगतान होने के बाद दोबारा से काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। पिछले एक माह से काम बंद है। -राजीव रावत, प्रभारी अंडरग्राउंड सीवरेज लाइन बड़वानी।

फैक्ट फाइल

105 करोड़ करोड़ रुपए में होगा निर्माण कार्य। 220 किमी लंबी डाली जाएगी पाइप लाइन। 10 साल तक मेंटेनेंस करेगी संबंधित निर्माण एजेंसी। 39 लाख रुपए मेंटेनेंस पर खर्च होंगे। 02 साल में पूरा होगा काम। 10500 घरों को जोड़ा जाएगा। 05 हजार से ज्यादा चैंबर बनेंगे।

