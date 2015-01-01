पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:3 दिन में अपडेट करना है आवास योजना के आवेदकों के आधार और जॉबकार्ड

बड़वानी2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परियोजना अधिकारी के निर्देश, अनुपस्थित 14 सचिव, रोजगार सहायकों का वेतन कटेगा

जनपद पंचायत में मंगलवार को पीएम आवास योजना के कार्यों की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। इसमें पंचायतों के सचिवों व रोजगार सहायकों को 3 दिन में कार्य पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए गए। बैठक में 11 पंचायतों के 14 सचिव व रोजगार सहायक के अनुपस्थित रहने पर 2 दिन का वेतन काटने की कार्रवाई का प्रस्ताव बनाकर दिया गया। जनपद सभागृह में हुई बैठक में पीएम आवास योजना के बड़वानी से आए जिला परियोजना अधिकारी निलेश नाग ने समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कर्मचारियों को बताया ग्राम पंचायतों में आवास प्लस एप से आए 36 हजार 626 आवेदकों के आधार व जॉब कार्ड अपडेशन किए जा रहे हैं। इसमें से 33 हजार 359 आवेदकों के आधार अपडेट किए गए हैं। 3267 आवेदकों के आधार अपडेशन करना शेष है। वहीं 3267 जॉब कार्ड अपडेशन किए गए हैं। 21 हजार आवेदकों के जॉब कार्ड अपडेशन का कार्य शेष है। दोनों कार्यों को 3 दिन में पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए गए। वहीं आवास योजना की सूची से अपात्र हितग्राहियों के नाम हटाने का कार्य 3 दिन में पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। वर्ष 2019-20 के आवास के स्वीकृत 465 हितग्राहियों को 3 माह पहले तीसरी किस्त जारी की गई थी लेकिन अब तक उनके आवास निर्माण पूरा नहीं हुआ है। यह कार्य एक सप्ताह में पूर्ण खत्म करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस दौरान आवास योजना के ब्लॉक समन्वयक कैलाश चौहान, कृष्णा बिरारे, पंचायत निरीक्षक रमेश डावर मौजूद रहे।

14 सचिव और रोजगार सहायक अनुपस्थित
बैठक में अनुपस्थित रहने पर जिला परियोजना अधिकारी नाग ने 14 रोजगार सहायक व सचिव के दो दिन का वेतन काटने के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर दिया है। इसमें बलवाड़ी, गेरुघाटी, हिंगवा, चिखली (ब), चाचरिया, झोपाली, लवाणी, बनिहार, गोई व पाड़छा के सचिव और रोजगार सहायक शामिल हैं।

आवास योजना में हितग्राही को मिलते हैं 1.37 लाख रुपए

ग्रामीण प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत हितग्राहियों को चार किस्तों में 1.20 लाख रुपए मिलते हैं। वहीं मकान बनवाने के लिए मनरेगा योजना के तहत 17 हजार रुपए मजदूरी का भुगतान किया जाता है। वर्ष 2019-20 में 465 हितग्राहियों को तीसरी किस्त मिलने के बाद भी तीन महीने में काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है। जिसे एक सप्ताह में पूर्ण करवाया जाना है।

4 ग्राम पंचायतों में लगे राजस्व शिविर में 234 लोगों ने की शिकायत

ग्राम पंचायत पाड़छा, वाकीगोई, चिथराई व कामोद में लगा शिविर भास्कर संवाददाता | सेंधवा राजस्व विभाग ग्राम पंचायतों में राजस्व दफ्तर आपके द्वार शिविर आयोजित कर रहा है। इसके तहत मंगलवार को ग्राम पंचायत कामोद, चिथराई, पाड़छा व वाकीगोई में शिविर आयोजित किए गए। इसमें नामांतरण व बंटवारे संबंधित आवेदन लिए जा रहे हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त ग्राम की अन्य समस्याओं को लेकर भी ग्रामीण आवेदन दे रहे हैं। जिन्हें संबंधित विभागों को भेजकर आवेदनों की समस्याओं का निराकरण किया जा रहा है। तहसीलदार एसआर यादव ने बताया कि मंगलवार को आयोजित 4 ग्राम पंचायतों में 234 लोगों ने आवेदन देकर शिकायत की है। इसका निराकरण किया जाएगा। बुधवार को वाक्या, रलावती, रामकोला, लवाणी व जामली में शिविर आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

